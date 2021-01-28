NBA Legend Vince Carter Scholarship Launch In Toronto Area

The application portal is open to applicants worldwide between the ages of sixteen to eighteen who will be entering grade eleven and/or twelve in September 2021 and each year forward. Key program components encompass specialized academic courses, internships and work experience, including shadowing corporate board executives.

Scholarship recipients will attend top caliber private schools with unique academic programs geared for aiding students to accomplishing their best self. J Addison School in Markham has been selected as the first participating school for the program launch. Auxiliary programs for younger students, twelve to fifteen years old, include summer camps for civics & careers, sports, fashion & film, music, leadership.

While the programs are open to all, Vince Carter strongly encourages the Black community, Indigenous community, people of colour and young women to apply. Statistics show that there are lower numbers of minorities and women within the named employment sectors, executive positions associated with the noted program fields but more noticeably in the STEM sector.

Under represented minority groups and females consistently state that the lack of experience, exposure, opportunity keeps them from gaining access to career and executive board opportunities.

Providing these students with access to specialized career education and training is the program's first step in leveling the playing field. The aim is positive change emerging from the collective commitment to transform communities.

The scholarship criteria requires applicants to possess a passion in any of the mentioned academic pathways; reviews of academic scores, personal character, community service; a 500 word essay.

Applicants are directed to the exclusive application portal www.parismedia.org/community/ or email [email protected].

Beyond the focus age groups of 16-18 and 12-15, the Vince Carter Scholarship program could also help the GTA post secondary students at York University; Seneca College; Ryerson University currently pursuing careers in the identified scholarship program fields. Summer jobs and internship opportunities for these students will become available as auxiliary spin offs.

