NBA MVP & Champion Jaylen Brown Turns Down Over $50M in Endorsements to Launch His Own Performance Brand - "741"

741 Is the Future of Performance, and Jaylen Brown Plans to Prove That to Athletes, Customers and Fans Worldwide

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA MVP and Boston Celtics champion Jaylen Brown has officially launched his debut performance brand, 741, marking a bold new chapter in his career. In a remarkable move, Brown has turned down over $50 million in endorsement deals from major sneaker companies to pursue full ownership and creative control of his own brand. 741 is now available for pre-order at www.741performance.com, with products set to go live for sale on October 22, 2024, both online and at select retailers.

741

The name 741 carries a deep personal significance for Brown, rooted in his connection to numbers and their spiritual meanings. Throughout his life, the numbers 7, 4, and 1 have appeared frequently, each representing spiritual awakening, hard work, and new beginnings, respectively. Together, these numbers align with Brown's decision to step out on faith and pursue his own path, defying industry norms to create something truly reflective of his values. Brown explains, "741 is more than just a sneaker brand—it's a statement about independence, creativity, and ownership."

With the launch of 741, Jaylen Brown has established a groundbreaking company that aims to achieve four unprecedented goals in the sneaker and apparel industry. First, 741 is dedicated to creating technologically advanced, performance-driven products with no compromises in design or functionality. Second, it introduces a new economic model for endorsed athletes, giving them more ownership and control over their brands. Third, 741 ensures accessibility for all households, offering high-performance products at an affordable price. Finally, the company is committed to providing career opportunities to aspiring professionals from underserved communities, opening doors in all areas of performance and fashion retail.

The creation of 741 stems from Brown's desire to create a solution for the traditional athlete endorsement model. By launching 741, Brown has created a brand where he is self-funding, designing, and producing from the ground up. He describes the decision to turn down $50 million in offers as a necessary step toward building something lasting, stating, "The understanding of ownership and value is what's important for the next generation of athletes. It's time to think different and be different… create new ideas. It's time to create more value for everyone involved, from athletes to consumers to employees and the communities that support them"

Inspiration for launching his own brand also came from Kobe Bryant, who, before his passing, was preparing to start his own independent sneaker line. Brown, a longtime fan of Bryant, was deeply moved by his vision. "Kobe's journey taught me about being fearless and pushing sports, along with society, to new heights. That's the mindset I'm bringing to 741," says Brown, noting that the timing was right after signing one of the largest contracts in NBA history. With 741, he intends to build a legacy that transcends his NBA career, embodying his values of independence, creativity, and leadership.

Jaylen Brown also plans to revolutionize athlete endorsement deals by signing athletes directly to 741. These partnerships will offer athletes more control over their sneaker designs, tailoring products to their specific needs and style. Brown is committed to providing better financial terms and more creative freedom than traditional sneaker deals, empowering athletes to shape their brands and retain more of the profits. His goal is to shift the energy around how athletes engage with sneaker companies, focusing on true ownership and partnership.

Brown has fully immersed himself in every aspect of designing 741. Over the past two years, he has worked tirelessly, learning from industry giants and gaining hands-on experience in design while collaborating with Yeezy. This effort has resulted in sneakers and apparel that reflect his forward-thinking approach, blending performance and style with an emphasis on quality. "I've poured everything into designing 741, and it's been just as challenging and rewarding as anything I've done on the court," says Brown.

Accessibility is another cornerstone of 741, especially for young people and underserved communities. Brown has set a low cost rate for big kid sizes, a price point that is 40% or more below competitors. By making these premium shoes affordable, Brown is ensuring that families can purchase high-quality, stylish sneakers for their children without financial strain. "I want 741 to be a brand that gives back and makes sure kids of all walks of life can have shoes they love, without the crazy price tags," says Brown.

Aligned with Jaylen Brown's mission to address the wealth gap, 741 is dedicated to creating pathways for aspiring professionals from underrepresented communities. By offering exposure and career opportunities across various sectors—such as design, engineering, product development, sales, marketing, finance, and operations—Brown is positioning 741 as more than just a performance and apparel company. It serves as a platform for emerging talent to gain valuable experience and contribute to a leading brand, helping to break down barriers and create long-term economic opportunities in industries where diversity has often been lacking.

With the launch of 741, Jaylen Brown is not only redefining the boundaries of athlete-owned brands but also creating a lasting impact on the sneaker industry. His commitment to innovation, accessibility, and empowering athletes ensures that 741 is more than just a brand—it's a movement that champions independence and creativity. As Brown's journey continues, 741 stands as a testament to his dedication both on and off the court, and his vision to inspire the next generation to pursue their dreams on their own terms.

For more information on 741 and to place pre-orders, visit www.741performance.com.

741 / Jaylen Brown Press Contact:

Theory Communications

Andrea Hamilton

[email protected]

404.447.9894

SOURCE 741