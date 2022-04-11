NBA Photographer, Cassy Athena, Joins Playmaker's Fast-Growing Talent Roster to Partner on Events and Shows

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playmaker sports media and talent management brand continues to welcome diverse female sports talent and athletes to their growing Playmak-HER initiative. Today, the company is pleased to announce their latest partnership with renowned NBA photographer, Cassy Athena, who will join Playmaker's impressive talent roster which boasts over 20+ current and former professional athletes, a collegiate division as well as notable sports and gaming influencers.

"I've been working to build my brand through my photography for over a decade, and I've always wanted to find someone who could help me elevate to the next level," said Cassy Athena. "I've known of the Playmaker brand for years - but after talking with Polo and Brandon I realized they not only understood my vision but have the belief and resources to help it come to life. I'm excited to start this journey with them and continue to make an impact!"

A former college basketball player, Athena's dual passion for the game and photography led her to sports photography where she began photographing NBA players during the 2011 lockout, eventually turning her talent into a full-time career. She has taken portraits of over 200+ NBA players and is a trusted source in the league. Athena will collaborate on a variety of Playmaker projects including an upcoming curated photo gallery in LA which will showcase her work, she will also take part in the development of visual content and short-form shows as well as produce an exclusive trading card collection which will feature photos she's taken over the years.

"I've always been a fan of Cassy and her work, so I was really excited when we had the opportunity to add her to the team. The sky's the limit with how creative we can be," said Napoleon Kerber, Head of Talent and Partnerships at Playmaker.

Playmaker has been steadily expanding further into women's sports content under its Playmak-Her initiative with several new shows including "This Day In Women's Sports", which focuses on timely news in women's sports. Their female talent roster also includes well-known influencers Kayce K, Chania Ray, Chloe Foster & Jen Munoz, each of whom has more than 100,000 followers.

"Anyone who really loves the game of basketball knows Cassy Athena. It's such an honor to be able to work closely with Cassy and to be a part of bringing her amazing ideas to life," said Brandon Harris, CEO at Playmaker.

