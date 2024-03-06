NBA Player Landry Shamet Teams Up with Earth's Splendor to Revolutionize Affordable Wellness Supplements

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth's Splendor, a new brand of high-quality vitamins, minerals, and supplements (VMS) proudly announces its strategic partnership with NBA shooting guard, Landry Shamet from the Washington Wizards. This collaboration promises to elevate the brand through community engagement and digital marketing - providing consumers much needed access to affordable, lab-tested, premium-quality nutritional supplements.

Earth's Splendor x Landry Shamet NBA Star Landry Shamet holds a single bottle of Earth's Splendor Men's Multivitamin.

Earth's Splendor's diverse assortment of vitamins, minerals & supplements is owned by WVC Holdings (WVC). The brand is manufactured and distributed by Contract Pharmacal Corp. (CPC) in New York, USA. CPC is also an investor in Earth's Splendor.

Shamet, known for his exceptional skills on the court, has not only embraced the benefits of Earth's Splendor products but is now a passionate advocate for the brand. Shamet shared his excitement, stating, "I pay attention to the supplements I put in my body, as they have a direct correlation to the performance of my professional career. I've personally tried Earth's Splendor products and have been impressed with their quality. The innovation and affordability of their vitamins, minerals and supplements made it an easy choice for me to partner with them."

Matt Wolf, CEO, expressed his enthusiasm stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Landry Shamet to share Earth's Splendor with a new audience. We look forward to developing products specifically for Landry to meet his demanding requirements as a professional athlete. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing affordable and high-quality supplements to our consumers."

This collaboration between Earth's Splendor and Landry Shamet marks a significant milestone in the health and wellness industry, demonstrating the power of accessibility and quality in nutrition.

About Earth's Splendor

Earth's Splendor is a brand of high-quality, affordable supplements manufactured by Contract Pharmacal Corp (CPC). With over 50 years of industry experience, CPC is dedicated to providing accessible and safe nutritional products to support health and wellness.

About Landry Shamet

Landry Shamet is a NBA professional basketball player currently serving as the shooting guard for the Washington Wizards. Beyond his contributions on the court, Shamet is an advocate for health and wellness.

About Contract Pharmacal Corp (CPC)

Contract Pharmacal Corp (CPC) is based in Hauppauge, NY. Established in 1971, CPC is committed to producing high-quality, safe, and effective products.

