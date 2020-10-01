NBA Skills Trainer Chris Brickley Partners With Leading Sports Retailer Lids

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highly sought-after NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley has partnered with Lids, the leading sports retailer announced today. This fall, Lids will unveil new Chris Brickley customizations available at all retail locations with Lids Custom. The duo is also working on a new custom hat design with Brickley's streetwear brand Color Blind as well as a series of branded content, both set to be released later this year.

"Growing up, it meant a lot when I was able to walk into Lids with my Dad and get a hat," said Brickley. "Years later, to be partners with Lids is a dream come true."

With over 60 NBA players as clients including eight of the last 11 NBA MVPs, 10 of the last 12 NBA scoring champions, and 29 NBA All-Stars as well as a loyal online following, Brickley has carved out a niche as an influencer at the intersection of sports, fashion, music, and lifestyle. A hat enthusiast since he was a kid, Brickley started channeling his positive energy into streetwear in 2016 when he launched Color Blind. The apparel line promotes racial inclusivity and has become a streetwear mainstay amongst athletes and celebrities alike.

"Chris Brickley is one of the most well-connected and trusted figures in the NBA circle," said Lawrence Berger, Chairman of FanzzLids Holdings. "His visibility and influence in basketball and streetwear are unmatched. We're excited to partner with Chris and share his passion for basketball culture with his fans and our customers through his customizations and hat design."

Brickley is the first athlete trainer to be signed as an ambassador to Lids. His announcement comes on the heels of Lids' partnership with Pro Bowl running back Melvin Gordon who is the first NFL player to formally team up with the brand. Additionally, best-selling musician and social justice activist Meek Mill joined Lids as a part co-owner last year. The two have since debuted limited-edition and exclusive to Lids 'DreamChasers' headwear collections with a new colorway set to launch later this year.

Lids is the largest retailer of hats in North America, with over 28 million sold per year across their 1,200 locations. Beyond hats, Lids is the largest brick and mortar retailer of licensed sports product in North America and has a fast-growing non-sports branded business.

About Lids:

Lids Sports Group is the largest licensed sports retailer in North America, selling fan and fashion-oriented headwear and apparel across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico through over 1,200 retail locations. Indianapolis-based Lids Sports Group carries officially-licensed and branded gear aimed at empowering customers to represent their unique and individual style, team, passion and fun. Lids Sports Group operates stores under the Lids, Locker Room by Lids, Fanzz, Yankees Clubhouse Shops, Dodgers Clubhouse, Cardinals Clubhouse, and numerous other nameplates. Lids also has locations within select Macy's department stores nationwide. To find a retail location near you visit blog.lids.com or join the #LidsLoyal on Instagram (@lids), Facebook (@lids), Twitter (@lids), or LinkedIn .

