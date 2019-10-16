NBA Star Danny Green Partners With Blanc Vineyards to Encourage Kids to Live Healthy Lifestyles

DELANO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time NBA World Champion Danny "Green Ranger" Green of the Los Angeles Lakers has partnered with Blanc Vineyards, Delano Farms, and Four Star Fruit; some of California's largest family-owned produce growers, to encourage kids to live healthy lifestyles, beginning with what they eat.

Green Ranger grapes, named for Green's Instagram handle @greenranger14, will be available at select produce retailers across Southern California for two weeks beginning Nov. 1, as the 2020 NBA season gets underway.

Blanc Vineyards, LLC

Green Ranger branded grapes are a proprietary variety called Pristine, which is considered to be the best green variety globally. Carefully cultivated for more than 20 years to create a large, crispy, green seedless grape with all the characteristics consumers and retailers covet, the Pristine grape has a crisp snappy texture coupled with a taste that starts off with a sweet vanilla streak and ends with a zesty apple finish. They are grown to retain firmness and fresh taste well after harvest.

"We're proud to be partnering with the Danny Green for such a good cause," said Jack Campbell, co-owner, Blanc Vineyards. "Snacking healthy starts early and if we can get kids into good eating habits with a world champion athlete then everybody wins. Grapes are fat and cholesterol-free, have no added sugar and they taste great."

"I never thought I'd have my own grape brand," said Green. "It feels really good to promote something that could make a difference in so many kids' lives, for the rest of their lives."

Green Ranger grapes will be unveiled Saturday, Oct. 19 at the PMA Fresh Summit in Anaheim at Booth #144. Danny Green will be on hand to present his grape brand to produce buyers and executives in attendance.

As part of the partnership Blanc Vineyards, Delano Farms, and Four Star Fruit will be providing Green Ranger grapes to all Team Green Basketball Camps, which help aspiring basketball players of all ages across the country improve their games.

About Blanc Vineyards

Blanc Vineyards is a joint venture between Four Star Fruit, Inc. and Delano Farms, Inc. that began in 2010. This partnership gives both companies exclusive rights to grow and distribute Pristine variety grapes. The companies sell grapes from May to January and ship a combined 20 million boxes annually.

