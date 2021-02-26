NBA Star Dennis Schröder and Liquiditeam Bring Player Empowerment to the Next Level

By integrating Liquiditeam's innovative technology, Schröder's fans will have numerous opportunities to interact with him in the digital world. The platform will offer fans exclusive content and the unique opportunity to interact around exciting topics and decisions made by the NBA star. Thanks to the token mechanism, valuable contributions and user collaboration within the community will be incentivized.

Schröder's tokenized community marks another milestone in the player empowerment era. Over the last decade, a growing number of athletes began cultivating direct relationships with their fans. This was made possible with the evolution of fan interaction on social media platforms. With LT Fan Platform, athletes have a new tool to maximize fan interaction and foster a direct communication stream with fans. This presents a logical next step: instead of relying entirely on the big social networks - where they have little to no control, access to fan data, and where being de-platformed is a severe risk - LT Fan Platform gives them their digital platform with full control, direct fan access and various tools to provide a premium experience to their fans.

Schröder explains: "A teammate of mine once famously said that we are more than athletes. So true. Many of my peers are not only ballers but also creators and even activists. LT Fan Platform is where sports and the creator economy merge. I am excited to launch and engage with all my fans, whether they come from my hometown Braunschweig, LA, or anywhere else. My new community will empower those fans to become co-creators in the whole experience."

For Liquiditeam, which launched the first version of BVB's FanToken app a few weeks ago, the signing of the German national basketball player is an exciting development. "The fact that Dennis Schröder trusts our platform shows that it delivers added value for all areas of modern sports. Franchises, sports organizations, or individual athletes - they all have the opportunity to build a new digital home for their fan community," says Thomas Euler, co-founder, and CEO of Liquiditeam.

Dennis Schröder may be the newest addition to the Liquiditeam roster, but he definitely won't be the last. With advanced talks with numerous clubs and athletes globally, Liquiditeam is excited for the fan transformation that is still to come.

