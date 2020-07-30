NBA Star Landry Shamet Joins 'Team Tohi' as an Athlete Ambassador

Shamet, who is known as one of the NBA's top up and coming young players, wants to elevate awareness of Tohi and Aronia Berries and make them a household name. Especially as Aronia is emerging as a trending ingredient and is being recognized in both trade and consumer press for its remarkable health benefits.

"I'm at the beginning of my career – but I already think about longevity. What you put in your body is important now – but will also pay off in the long run. I drink Tohi as part of an overall commitment to a healthy lifestyle."

Tohi, a Kansas City-based healthy lifestyle brand, has a line of four Aronia Berry-based functional beverages. Aronia boasts a high micronutrient profile and total antioxidant measures that are four times that of blueberries and twice that of acai. Antioxidants are widely studied and are believed to improve heart, bone, immune and brain health by inhibiting the oxidation of free radicals in the body that can lead to inflammation and chronic disease.

Tohi beverages are clean label (only five ingredients), low in calories (45 calories per can), non-GMO and Kosher certified, vegan, allergen free and non-carbonated. Tohi is available in four flavors: The Original, Blackberry Raspberry, Dragon Fruit and Ginger Lime. Anyone can purchase Tohi beverages online or in more than 500 retail outlets including: Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, Rouses Markets, Reasor's, Fareway, Tony's Fresh Markets and Kum & Go.

"We are beyond thrilled to have Landry Shamet on 'Team Tohi' as an Athlete Ambassador," said Shari Coulter Ford, CEO and Co-Founder of Tohi Ventures. "His commitment to optimizing performance through his work ethic and nutrition regimen align perfectly with Tohi's focus on innovating consumer products focused on human performance, resilience and longevity. Landry is the perfect embodiment of the Tohi brand."

Tohi beverages are 30% single strength Aronia Berry juice and 70% hydration, available in four refreshing flavors: The Original, Blackberry Raspberry, Dragon Fruit and Ginger Lime. Tohi is non-carbonated and naturally low in calories, with no added sugars and just a hint of Monk Fruit for sweetness. Tohi beverages are packaged in eco-friendly, 12-ounce slim aluminum cans, available for purchase at www.DrinkTohi.com and Amazon.

Tohi is an emerging wellness brand innovating antioxidant-rich products from a trending specialty crop, Aronia Berries. Aronia is native to North America and Tohi sources Aronia directly from Midwestern growers across seven states, supporting their sustainable growing practices. Tohi is the creation of two female friends, each with significant healthcare, entrepreneurial and investment experience and a shared philosophy of a nutrition first approach to wellness. For more information, visit www.DrinkTohi.com. Fans can follow Tohi on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

