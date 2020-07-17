NBA Star Pippen and Knife Maker Kramer Team Up to Raise Funds for BLM

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary NBA star athlete Scottie Pippen and Bob Kramer, a world-renown bladesmith, have teamed up to support Black Lives Matter and end social injustice by raising funds for Color of Change through a limited-time auction of a custom, symbolic knife available through Monday, July 20 10:00 a.m. PDT at KramerKnives.com.

BLM Knife crafted by bladesmith Bob Kramer NBA Star Scottie Pippen

"This is our response to the question, 'What can we do to help?' We have combined the unique talents of each member of the Kramer Knives team over the last month," said Bob Kramer. "A close look at the underlying pattern on the knife we are auctioning reveals an important message. Clasped hands weave through the blade. Upon first glance you might just see the hands of black and white. But a closer look shows hands of diamond and circular Damascus that are part of the pattern which represents the undercurrent of systemic racism that has always existed, though not easily seen or acknowledged."

Aligned in their approaches, Pippen and Kramer relentlessly pursue excellence and seek peace. "I've admired Bob's work as a bladesmith for a long time and I'm honored to team up with him now." Scottie Pippen said, "I encourage people to check out this auction at KramerKnives.com and support a worthy cause."

Through their mutual appreciation of craftsmanship and shared commitment to bring awareness to fight social injustice and racism, Pippen and Kramer are committed to bring attention to this auction and support this cause.

"We feel that this is a great vehicle to show the world how we all can work together to create friendship and beauty in the simplest of things," Kramer added, "Let us all stand together as one people."

The knife is available via auction now through Monday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m. PDT at KramerKnives.com. Follow on Instagram: Bob Kramer Knives and Scottie Pippen. #BLM #KramerKnives #ScottiePippen #ColorOfChange #NBA

