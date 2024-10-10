NBA Stars Keegan and Kris Murray Team Up with Brightn to Champion Youth Mental Health

Partnership Launches on World Mental Health Day, Introducing Revolutionary AI-Supported Journaling Feature

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Mental Health Day, Brightn, a pioneer in AI-driven mental wellness technology, announces a groundbreaking partnership with NBA twin brothers Keegan and Kris Murray. This collaboration aims to tackle the pressing issue of youth mental health, introducing a cutting-edge AI-supported journaling feature that promises to revolutionize personal mental health management.

The Power of Journaling: From the Court to the App

Keegan Murray, who made NBA headlines with his career-high 47-point game against the Jazz on December 16, 2022, shares a personal story that underscores the importance of journaling for mental health.

"The week leading up to that game, I was facing some mental health challenges," Keegan reveals. "My therapist recommended journaling as one of the best tools for managing mental health. I took that advice to heart, leading to one of my best performances on the court. Now, with Brightn's new AI-supported journaling feature, I'm excited that everyone can access this powerful tool right at their fingertips."

Innovative AI-Supported Journaling: A Game-Changer for Mental Wellness

Brightn's new "Deep Dive" journaling feature, powered by advanced AI technology, takes the proven benefits of journaling to the next level. "Our AI-supported journaling is like having a supportive, insightful friend available 24/7," explains Jeffrey Johnston, CEO & Founder of Brightn. "It offers empathetic responses, asks thought-provoking questions, and guides users toward deeper self-understanding and personal growth."

The feature is grounded in well-established psychological principles, inspired by the person-centered therapy approach of renowned psychologist Carl Rogers. It provides a judgment-free space for self-reflection, offers empathetic responses, and encourages users to focus on solutions and personal growth.

Kris Murray adds, "As athletes, we understand the importance of mental preparation. This new journaling feature in the Brightn app is like a mental gym where you can work out your thoughts and emotions, leading to better performance in all areas of life."

Empowering the Largest Generation in History

The Murray brothers are leveraging their platform to make a significant impact off the court. "We're not just raising awareness," said Keegan. "We're providing tangible tools that support mental wellness. Brightn's AI-powered personalization really resonates with our generation's need for tailored support."

A Slam Dunk for Mental Wellness

The partnership will roll out several initiatives, including:

Exclusive in-app content featuring the Murray brothers' personal mental wellness strategies Community events focused on the benefits of journaling for mental health Social media campaigns encouraging open dialogue about mental wellness Collaborative development of sports-specific mental health resources, including guided journaling exercises

A Family Affair

Kenyon Murray, father and former basketball star, emphasized the importance of this partnership: "Gen Z represents the largest generation in human history. We can and must do better," he stated. "Brightn's innovative approach to mental wellness, especially with this new AI journaling feature, is exactly what today's youth needs."

Early Impact and Future Goals

Since its launch, Brightn has already made significant strides. "Users who engage with our AI-supported journaling feature report a 60% improvement in mood and self-awareness," Johnston revealed. "With the Murrays on board and our new journaling tool, we aim to double our user base and launch in 100 schools by the end of 2026."

Take Action for Mental Wellness

As we observe World Mental Health Day, there's no better time to prioritize mental wellness. Download the Brightn app today to access personalized, AI-driven support, including the revolutionary new journaling feature, and join a community of individuals committed to thriving.

For more information about Brightn and the partnership with Keegan and Kris Murray, please visit www.brightnapp.com or follow @brightnapp on social media. Brightn app is available for download on both iOS and Android app stores.

About Brightn

Brightn is a pioneering mental wellness platform that harnesses the power of AI to provide accessible, personalized support. With a focus on empowering Gen Z to take control of their mental health, Brightn offers innovative features including AI-supported journaling, mood tracking, personalized challenges, and community support, all designed to enhance well-being and build resilience in the digital age.

