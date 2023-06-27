NBA Superstar Chris Paul Joins Wicked Kitchen as Investor

Fast-growing Plant-based CPG Leader Scores with High-Profile Investors, Acquisitions & Retailer Growth; Celebrates Paul Book Release with Giveaway

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As it continues unprecedented company growth to meet the demand for more flavorful plant-based foods, Wicked Kitchen, a 100% plant-based, flavor-forward global food brand, announces today that 10-time National Basketball Association All-Star Chris Paul has joined the Wicked team as an investor.

As a vegan, NBA all-star Chris Paul has invested in the 100% plant-based, flavor-forward global food brand, Wicked Kitchen. To meet consumer demand for more craveable convenience foods that happen to be plant-based, Wicked Kitchen continues to innovate with new chef-crafted items as it celebrates its 5-year anniversary while to expand in the U.S. and abroad.

The NBA point guard and two-time Olympic Gold medalist transitioned to a plant-based diet in 2019 and, seeing enhanced performance, made the change permanent after his on-court numbers and efficiency increased and his inflammation decreased in the following season.

In his just-released memoir, Sixty-One, Paul opens up about life beyond basketball sharing his diet regimen changes along with valuable lessons he learned from his grandfather, which helped mold him into the man and father he is today.

Paul joins other high-profile celebrity investors in Wicked Kitchen such as actor and vegan advocate Woody Harrelson, media personality Paris Hilton, actor and musician Lance Bass and actress and activist Shailene Woodley. Wicked Kitchen also partnered with non-profit Support + Feed to provide 100,000 plant-based meals to help stamp out food insecurity as part of the Billie Eilish 2022 eco-friendly global tour.

To celebrate Paul's memoir release, Wicked Kitchen hosts a special giveaway with five autographed copies of Sixty-One along with Wicked Kitchen swag. Fans will have a chance to win with the Instagram giveaway beginning today and can find more information by following @wickedkitchen.

"It's really exciting to have more and more influential and inspiring people choosing to eat plant based. By working together, we can continue to make massive change," said Pete Speranza, CEO of Wicked Kitchen. "With investors such as Chris Paul, our momentum as a global-impact brand is undeniable and we are uniquely positioned as more consumers and top-performers are recognizing the difference plant-based eating can have on their health and wellness. This helps make the demand for chef-crafted, cravable plant-based foods unstoppable."

Wicked Kitchen's first foray into serving sports teams and fans in the U.S. was last fall with the debut of its first plant-based concession stand at the Target Center in partnership with the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves in its home court of Minneapolis.

Paul originally was an investor in Current Foods, an alt-protein startup providing plant-based seafood to food service and fine dining locations in the U.S. and Europe. Wicked Kitchen acquired Current Foods last month and Paul then joined as a Wicked Kitchen investor. Additionally, the brand acquired Good Catch, a pioneering plant-based seafood company last September.

Wicked Kitchen offers the largest variety of chef-crafted, animal-free consumer packaged goods in the industry available at 13,000 retailers with more than 40 products in the U.S. and 150+ products in the U.K. The brand's retail offerings include meal solutions such as an expansive frozen and ambient product lineup with heat-and-eat entrées, handcrafted frozen pizzas and first-of-its kind ice creams and novelties.

The brand continues to expand on its multi-category offerings and global retail outlets and is launching product extensions with new pizza varieties and ice cream flavors in Kroger and Giant Foods late summer. Key U.S. national retailers include Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, Giant Food, Publix, Stop & Shop, Albertsons, Schnucks, Wal-Mart and 7-Eleven stores.

Globally, Wicked Kitchen has embraced the growing Asian market by partnering with Thailand's largest retailers, Tops Market and Central Food Hall in addition to food service and retail in the U.K.

