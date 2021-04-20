NBA Veteran Wilson Chandler Makes History by Signing First-Ever Completely Virtual Shoe Deal

"As we build out the leading footwear brand for the Metaverse, we wanted to find a star athlete with an innovative spirit and style — someone who actually cares about this stuff," said CryptoKickers co-founder Thomas Dimson. Added co-founder Joey Flynn: "Beyond Wilson's huge impact in the NBA, he is already a big part of the NFT community and is a champion for the technology and ideology behind it all. He was our dream collaborator. We reached out to him over Twitter and within days, a partnership was in place."

Since launching online in March, CryptoKickers has seen immediate traction, selling over 300 pairs of virtual shoes at prices ranging up to 1.26 ETH (~$2,644.11 US). Prices have climbed even higher in the secondary market, with a pair of Matcha Movers selling for 1.5 ETH (~$3,147.75). The brand is currently building out retail stores in multiple virtual worlds including CryptoVoxels and Sandbox, with further expansion deals in the works.

"As soon as I discovered CryptoKickers, it was a no-brainer to collaborate with them," said Chandler, a 13-year NBA veteran. "I've been in the crypto space for some time and recently became obsessed with NFTs. I think these guys are positioned to build a Nike-sized fashion business for virtual worlds."

The one-of-a-kind, individually numbered shoes will start at 0.021 ETH (~$44.07 US), with prices higher for pairs with rare traits. 11% of each sale will be donated to Cool Earth, a rainforest preservation nonprofit. Chandler will donate all his proceeds to the Benton Harbor Community Development Corporation, a nonprofit aiding social and economic development in his hometown of Benton Harbor, Michigan. The proceeds will buy physical shoes for local youth, and help bring in guest speakers to educate the community on cryptocurrency, NFTs and blockchain technology.

About CryptoKickers

CryptoKickers is the first product from Metagear, LLC, a virtual fashion startup based in San Francisco, California. The company is run by Joey Flynn and Thomas Dimson, two Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who met while working at Instagram. Get in contact: [email protected]

