NBA, WNBA Legends join the USO to bring NBA Finals 2018 to service members overseas

WHO: NBA Legend Kevin Martin

WNBA Legend Ruthie Bolton

Coach Monty Williams

WHEN: June - NBA Finals 2018 presented by YouTubeTV

WHERE: For security reasons, specific locations within Southwest Asia cannot be released at this time.

WHY: The NBA Cares Hoops for Troops initiative is dedicated to honoring service members and their families, and working together to strengthen communities. By partnering with the USO, the NBA supports and participates in morale-boosting trips overseas to serve the USO's mission of strengthening service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country.

QUOTES:

Attributed to Todd Jacobson, NBA SVP of Social Responsibility:

"The NBA is proud to build on our longstanding partnership with the USO. We are honored to take part in the visit to Kuwait and bring the excitement of NBA Finals 2018 to our servicemen and women who sacrifice so much for all of us back home."

Attributed to Lorie Hennessey, USO SVP of Entertainment:

"The USO has worked with the NBA, and specifically the Hoops for Troops program, for years, and service members really look forward to the NBA tours. We are bringing a piece of the NBA Finals to them while they are serving overseas, and this is just one example of how the USO is delivering on our mission to keep service members connected to family, home and country."

