NBASCA President Bill Burgos Joins Som Sleep Advisory Board

"I've been working with professional athletes for quite some time now, and I know it takes great precision when program designing in order to ensure your players are progressing properly," says Burgos. "Som helps along with that process by allowing athletes to have sound sleep, which allows for proper recovery and more energy the following day. This of course complements what I try to execute on a daily basis."

After serving in the military for thirteen years, Burgos knew that he wanted to get involved in professional sports in some capacity. He became a student athletic trainer at Austin Peay State University and honed his skills with the Pittsburgh Pirates before working his way up to Head Strength Coach at the National Basketball Association (NBA) level. His unique ability to think outside the box of traditional sports training allows him to create dynamic individualized programs to help professional athletes reach their physical peak. Burgos teaches an online course, entitled Applied Exercise Science, at his alma mater to further the discussion about the science of program design.

"Bill Burgos is a tremendous addition to the Som Sleep Advisory Board," says John Shegerian, the company's Co-Founder and CEO. "He brings an understanding of the impactful role sleep can play, in conjunction with a proper training regimen, in performance and recovery. We are thrilled to have him join the Som team."

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Apply now to join the Som Sleep Affiliate Program, and find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

Contact: For media inquiries, contact Lily Allyn Gordon at lily@getsom.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nbasca-president-bill-burgos-joins-som-sleep-advisory-board-300648272.html

SOURCE Som Friends, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.getsom.com

