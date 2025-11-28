NBATrips Redefines Sports Travel: Luxury, Courtside Access, and Playing on an NBA Court

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine stepping onto an NBA court, lacing up your sneakers, and playing a 5-on-5 game just hours before your favorite team tips off. This is the once-in-a-lifetime experience NBATrips creates for its guests.

Founded four years ago, NBATrips is an independent company that has become a global leader in luxury basketball tourism. Fans from over 20 countries—including now the U.S.—seek its immersive NBA experiences.

Each 7–10 day journey hosts 50 guests and revolves around three to five NBA games in iconic cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Guests enjoy all-inclusive, worry-free services, including top-tier hotels, VIP transportation, prime game seating, and curated sightseeing, allowing them to focus on living the NBA dream.

NBATrips stands apart through exclusive access to NBA teams via official partnerships. Guests enjoy private arena tours, locker-room visits, meet-and-greets with legends, and unforgettable courtside moments. The pinnacle: playing a full 5-on-5 game on a real NBA court—an opportunity only NBATrips offers.

This season highlights the company's first trip tailored for local U.S. guests: the New York New Year trip. Travelers will experience the city's electric energy during the holidays, watch three games—including Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' rare New York visit—and stay in world-class accommodations. Additional itineraries cover California, Florida, and East Coast cities throughout the NBA season.

Looking ahead, NBATrips will launch a professional summer camp in 2026, combining basketball, travel, and culture for families and young fans.

For trip dates, packages, and reservations, visit www.nbatrips.com.

