NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth And Nexstar Inc. To Broadcast Annual New Year's Eve Television Special, 'Lone Star NYE 2021'

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas and IRVING, Texas, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth /KXAS and Nexstar Inc. today announced the broadcast details for "Lone Star NYE 2021," a New Year's Eve program airing December 31, 2020 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST, hosted by NBC 5's Katy Blakey and KARK's D.J. Williams. This year's New Year's Eve program, featuring the Eli Young Band, singer Ryan Berg from NBC's "The Voice" and the traditional Dallas' Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular, will air in North Texas on NBC 5, in an additional 12 Texas markets, and in five Central time zone states including Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

As in years past, "Lone Star NYE 2021" will include "Over the Top NYE" live fireworks spectacular presented by Hunt Realty Investments and Reunion Tower with NBC 5 and Nexstar Inc. serving as official media sponsors. The remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show will illuminate the Dallas city skyline with breathtaking panoramic fireworks and include more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower. The tower itself, meanwhile, is covered with 259 LED lights that will display thousands of unique designs and patterns during the show.

"Lone Star NYE 2021" is broadcast live from the pool deck at the Omni Hotel and features on-location coverage of events at the official "Lone Star NYE 2021" celebration at Hyatt Hotel.

"Lone Star NYE 2021 provides a sense of tradition and excitement, especially after many unexpected disruptions to celebrations throughout this past year," said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 President and General Manager. "Viewers will experience a special local countdown to ring in 2021 on New Year's Eve, safely from their homes. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Reunion Tower and Nexstar."

"Bringing people together during the holidays is something that we always look forward to, and Nexstar is very pleased to continue its partnership with NBC 5 for the fourth consecutive year of Lone Star NYE 2021 and the Over the Top NYE fireworks spectacular," said Tim Busch, Nexstar Inc.'s President of Broadcasting. "Nexstar is focused on delivering exclusive local programming that informs, entertains, and enriches the daily lives of our viewers. We are, once again, proud to share this New Year's Eve tradition with our audiences throughout Texas and the millions of viewers in the surrounding states throughout the Southeast and Southwest."

This year's production on NBC 5 is sponsored by North Texas Hyundai Dealers and will also be live streaming on NBCDFW.com.

Station/Network Region Operator KXAS-TV (NBC) Dallas-Fort Worth, TX NBCUniversal Owned

Television Stations KRBC-TV (NBC) Abilene-Sweetwater, TX Mission KAMR-TV (NBC) Amarillo, TX Nexstar KXAN-TV (NBC) Austin, TX Nexstar KTSM-TV (ABC) El Paso, TX Nexstar KVEO-TV (NBC) Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen, TX Nexstar KIAH-TV (CW) Houston, TX Nexstar KLBK-TV (CBS) Lubbock, TX Nexstar KMID-TV (ABC) Odessa-Midland, TX Nexstar KSAN-TV (NBC) San Angelo, TX Mission KETK-TV (NBC) Tyler-Longview, TX Nexstar KWKT-TV (FOX) Waco-Temple-Bryan, TX Nexstar KFDX-TV (NBC) Wichita Falls, TX – Lawton, OK Nexstar KAUT-TV (IND) Oklahoma City, OK Nexstar KNWA-TV (NBC) Ft. Smith-Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Nexstar KARK-TV (NBC) Little Rock-Pine Bluff, AR Nexstar MTKA-TV (CW) Topeka, KS Vaughan Media KSNW-TV (NBC) Wichita-Hutchinson, KS Nexstar WBRL-TV (CW) Baton Rouge, LA Nexstar KLFY-TV (CBS) Lafayette, LA Nexstar KTAL-TV (NBC) Shreveport, LA Nexstar KTVE-TV (NBC) Monroe, LA-El Dorado, AR Mission KSNF-TV (NBC) Joplin, MO – Pittsburg, KS Nexstar KOZL-TV (MyNet) Springfield, MO Nexstar Note: Please check local listings for additional information

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 197 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 115 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC's UHF discount). The division's portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and the home of NewsNation, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

About NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS is the local NBCUniversal-owned television station serving the communities of North Texas with quality local news, weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and sports and entertainment programming across all platforms, including the station's dedicated website NBCDFW.com, its mobile app, social media channels and on COZI TV (Digital 5.2) and NBCLX (Digital 5.3), the station's multicast channels.

