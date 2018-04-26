NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership

The inaugural partnership will allow the media properties to work together to better serve the community via improved access and coverage of live, local breaking news, general news, weather, sports, politics and entertainment in both English and Spanish languages.

"The opportunity for NBC 5 and Entercom stations like Newsradio 1080 KRLD to share news gathering resources and report 24/7 what's happening across the region will truly be exceptional," said Tom Ehlmann, President and General Manager of NBC 5. "In your home, in your car, on your computer, on your phone – North Texans can look forward to unparalleled coverage of what matters most to NBC 5 viewers and Entercom listeners."

"We are thrilled to join forces with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 to expand the reach of our content and better serve the Metroplex communities," said Brian Purdy, Regional President and Market Manager, Entercom Dallas-Fort Worth. "We're looking forward to continuing to bring our loyal listeners expanded live coverage of the local topics they care most about."

In addition to television and radio, content from the partnership will appear on the companies' websites and social media channels, including NBCDFW.com, Newsradio1080 KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, 100.3 Jack FM, 98.7 KLUV, and ALT 103.7.

The Spanish-language platforms of the two companies - Telemundo 39, Telemundo39.com, La Grande 107.5 – will partner to bring enhanced news, weather and entertainment information to their audiences.

"We've teamed with La Grande 107.5 in the past and found them to be terrific partners," said John Trevino, President and General Manager, Telemundo 39. "Formalizing our relationship now will allow us to be creative in how we use television, radio, the internet and social media to communicate with the Spanish-speaking community."

Newsradio1080 KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, 100.3 Jack FM, 98.7 KLUV, ALT 103.7, and La Grande 107.5 are a part of Entercom, a leading American media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the country.

About NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS is the local NBCUniversal-owned television station serving the communities of North Texas with quality local news, weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and sports and entertainment programming across all platforms, including the station's dedicated website NBCDFW.com, its mobile app, social media channels and on COZI TV (Digital 5.2), the station's multicast channel.

About Telemundo 39 / KXTX

Telemundo 39 / KXTX is Telemundo's local television station serving the Spanish-speaking community throughout North Texas. Owned by NBCUniversal, Telemundo 39 delivers award-winning local breaking news, weather, entertainment and sports programming across a variety of platforms, including on air, online at Telemundo39.com and via mobile and social media channels.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 100 million people each week through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nbc-5-dallas-fort-worth-telemundo-39-and-entercom-announce-multi-year-media-partnership-300637783.html

SOURCE NBC 5 / KXAS

Related Links

https://www.nbcdfw.com

