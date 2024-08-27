NBC Expands Canine Sports Coverage with The Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge

Series of Canine Athletic Competitions Returns to NBC and Peacock with Western Regionals Premiering on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. ET

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sit. Stay. Surf? The nation's premier canine sports competition – the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge – is bringing top canine athletes together to compete for gold on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The Incredible Dog Challenge, now in its 27th year, features several competitions, including agility, weave pole racing, freestyle flying disc, diving dog, fetch it, and the fan favorite Surf Dog competition.

Sports fans can tune into the Western Regional Competition, airing on September 8 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock to see which canine competitors have what it takes to make it to the National Finals, which will be hosted at Purina Farms outside St. Louis later this year. The Western Regional Competition, held in Huntington Beach, California, brings together top dogs representing eight states to compete in challenging agility courses, perform high-flying disc routines, go head-to-head in weave pole racing, and take a running leap off a 50-foot dock to set distance records in the diving dog event. The competition also features the much-loved Surf Dog competition, where dogs catch waves.

"By expanding our partnership with NBC, we're able to bring our Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge to an even broader audience of dog lovers," said Eric Willis, Chief Marketing Officer at Purina. "We can't wait for more people to tune in to see the extraordinary abilities of canine athletes from across the country, as well as the incredible bonds they share with their humans on and off the field. This new partnership is just one example of how Purina is bringing pets and pet lovers together through sports."

The winners from the Western Regional Competition will face off against the winners from the Eastern Regional Competition, now streaming on Peacock, when NBC and Peacock present the National Finals on December 1.

The Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge is the latest addition in the long and successful partnership between Purina and NBC Sports, which includes co-creating the National Dog Show that airs each Thanksgiving Day on NBC. Fans can stream the Incredible Dog Challenge, the National Dog Show and more on the Incredible Dogs hub on Peacock.

"We are very excited to add another layer to NBC Sports' longstanding and successful partnership with Purina," said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & General Manager, Owned Properties at NBC Sports. "The Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge will take viewers across the country, from Florida to California to St. Louis, as they're shown the very best that canine sports has to offer, filled with top-notch storytelling and thrilling action."

For more information on the Incredible Dog Challenge visit purina.com/pro-plan or visit the Purina YouTube page to see highlights from previous years.

2024 PURINA PRO PLAN INCREDIBLE DOG CHALLENGE SCHEDULE

Day Event NBC/Peacock N/A Eastern Regionals Available to stream on

Peacock Sun., Sept. 8 Western Regionals 2 p.m. ET Sun., Dec. 1 National Finals 3 p.m. ET

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

About Purina Pro Plan

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. For more information, visit www.proplan.com or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

