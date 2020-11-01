NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo Poll: Joe Biden Leads President Donald Trump Among Latino Voters 62% To 29%

MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Vice President Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 62% to 29% among Latino voters registered nationally, according to a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll released on Sunday.

The poll's findings show Biden holding a narrower advantage among Latino voters compared to Hillary Clinton at this point during the 2016 presidential race. In a November 2016 NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll, Clinton led Trump by 62% to 20% among registered Hispanic voters.

Some of the key findings include:

59% of Latino voters disapprove of President Trump's job performance, with 47% saying they strongly disapprove; 32% approve

Latino voters view President Trump's handling of the economy favorably, with 49% approving of how he handles the economy compared to 39% who disapprove

59% of Latino voters say they believe the country is headed on the wrong track; 24% say it is headed in the right direction, with 10% saying they are not sure

63% of Latinos say they are "very interested" in the election

Biden holds a 71% to 19% lead among female Latino voters, but a narrower 51% to 42% advantage among male Latino voters

72% of Latinos say they plan to vote early, with 58% saying they have already voted. 22% say they plan to vote in person on Election Day

Nearly two-thirds -- 64% -- of Latino voters say they disapprove of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with 28% saying they approve

59% of Latinos say they believe the worst of the pandemic is yet to come, 22% say the worst is over

42% of Latinos say the pandemic has changed their lives in a "very major way" and 28% said it has impacted their lives in "a fairly major way." 22% say it has changed their lives in "only a small way"

The poll was conducted by Hart Research Associates between October 29 and October 31, 2020 and has a margin of error of +/- 4.84 percentage points. The NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll interviewed an oversample of 410 registered Latino voters included in a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll of all voters released on Sunday .

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Telemundo poll was conducted as part of Telemundo's "Decision 2020" initiative, a non-partisan multiplatform news and civic engagement effort to provide Latinos with comprehensive information and resources on this year's election. It is the final Telemundo poll before the election, culminating a yearlong series of Telemundo local and national surveys focused on the Latino electorate.

