NBC Olympics Selects Anne Klein as a Wardrobe Provider During its Coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected American iconic fashion brand Anne Klein to outfit NBC commentators Mary Carillo and Andrea Joyce for its production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, which take place in Tokyo, Japan, from July 23 – August 8.

"We are excited to have the Anne Klein brand be a part of the NBC Broadcast of the Tokyo Olympic Games by outfitting Ms. Carillo and Ms. Joyce," said Effy Zinkin, Chief Operating Officer at WHP Global, owners of the Anne Klein brand.

Carillo will serve as a correspondent in Tokyo, while Joyce serves as a reporter at the gymnastics competition and handles play-by-play for rhythmic gymnastics. Carillo will also call tennis and open-water swimming.

Tokyo marks Mary Carillo's 15th Olympic assignment. Since the 2008 Games, she has covered the people, culture and history of each host country. A two-time Peabody winner, Carillo served as a correspondent for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and was the host and interviewer for a retrospective documentary on Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding. She was a late night host and correspondent at the 2012 London Olympics, 2010 Vancouver Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics.

This summer, Andrea Joyce will work her 15th Olympics. She will report from the gymnastics venue. Over the years, Joyce has covered Simone Biles and the gold-medal winning "Final Five" squad in 2016, the Gabby Douglas-led "Fierce Five" team champions in 2012, and Nastia Liukin's all-around gold medal in 2008. Previously, she co-hosted weekend coverage for three Winter Games for CBS, twice also serving as co-host of Opening and Closing Ceremony coverage.

"To quote Anne Klein herself, "Clothes aren't going to change the world, the women who wear them will." These two women are the embodiment of that statement and it just felt like a perfect fit," added stylist Amy Acton of the Acton Style Group who will be styling the NBC talent for their coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

NBC Olympics is renowned for its unsurpassed Olympic heritage, award-winning production, and ability to aggregate the largest audiences in U.S. television history. The Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Games is on Friday, July 23 on NBC.

About Anne Klein

Anne Klein is an iconic legacy women's fashion brand founded in 1968, serving women around the world with classic American style. The brand, which is owned by WHP Global, has product distributed by best-in-class partners including Steve Madden for footwear and handbags, Kasper Group for sportswear, E. Gluck for watches, Herman Kay for outerwear, ONE Jeanswear Group for denim, Komar for loungewear, Marchon for eyewear, Centric for hosiery, Amiee Lynn for Accessories, Palm Beach for fragrance and cosmetics, Vandale International for intimates, Sunham for home, and The Jewelry Group for jewelry. Anne Klein products are sold globally throughout North America, China, South Korea, The Philippines, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.anneklein.com, @AnneKlein on Facebook or @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP Global owns ANNE KLEIN®, JOSEPH ABBOUD® and a controlling interest in TOYS"R"US®, BABIES"R"US®, Geoffrey® the Giraffe and more than 20 additional consumer brands in the toy and baby categories. WHP manages over $3 billion in retail sales across its portfolio of brands. In 2020, the company launched WHP+ (www.whp-plus.com), a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform for brands, with full in-house operations including technology, data analytics, logistics, creative and digital marketing. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com.

Customers can shop the looks, as well as Anne Klein apparel, home, fragrance, jewelry, and accessories at Macys.com and at AnneKlein.com.

