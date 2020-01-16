NBC Sports Group's SportsEngine, Inc. Announces Recent Additions to Senior Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsEngine Inc., an NBC Sports Group company and the leading provider of sport relationship management software , announced today that it has added four new Vice Presidents to its leadership team to help bolster the company's growth and expansion in 2020.

Shawn Burk, Valerie Just, Dave Micko and Sarah Barber joined SportsEngine as the company's Vice Presidents of Information Technology (IT), Human Resources, Engineering and Finance respectively. The staff additions follow consecutive years of significant growth for the company, expansion into new markets and the launch of its enterprise-grade sport relationship management platform.

Shawn Burk joins as Vice President of Information Technology and is responsible for IT operations and data and business intelligence for the company. Prior to SportsEngine, Shawn held multiple regional and global leadership positions at Cargill. He holds a BS degree in Business Computer Information Systems from Saint Cloud State University.

Valerie Just, Vice President of Human Resources, joined SportsEngine after twelve years at Comcast and has a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from Minnesota State University, Moorhead and a Master's degree in Human Resource Management from Concordia University, St. Paul.

Dave Micko, Vice President of Engineering, joins SportsEngine from Bluestem Brands. Previously, he served in roles at Fingerhut, Green Tree Financial and Best Buy. Micko has an undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota and a master's degree from University of Illinois.

Vice President of Finance, Sarah Barber, previously held leadership positions with Novus Media and at WorldPay (formerly Vantiv). Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in Statistics from Marshall University, a Master's Degree in Economics from the University of Virginia and has completed executive education in organizational leadership at Columbia University.

All four Vice Presidents are based out of SportsEngine's headquarters in Minneapolis.

"I am excited about the addition of these leaders and the breadth and depth of experience they bring to SportsEngine," stated Brian Bell, CEO, SportsEngine. "Everyday I am inspired by the team we have built, the mission we serve, and the opportunities ahead of us. I'm thankful to have these leaders join us as we continue to introduce products that will make our customers' lives easier and enhance the youth sports experience for parents, coaches and athletes."

SportsEngine serves millions of athletes, coaches, parents and team administrators across its multiple sports management software platforms, tournament management applications and mobile apps. As part of its commitment to get more kids in sports, SportsEngine runs the nation's largest youth sports hub and search directory, SportsEngine.com, to make it easier for parents to learn about sports programs in their area and sign their child up for a new sport. In line with its mission to enhance the sports lives of athletes and their families, SportsEngine supports efforts and programs that provide access to sports programs for youth athletes in underserved communities throughout the United States.

About SportsEngine

Helping the world play smarter and live more, SportsEngine, Inc., an NBC Sports Group company, is the leading provider of sport relationship management software serving millions of coaches, parents, athletes, clubs, leagues, governing bodies, and associations. SportsEngine helps sports organizations around the globe reduce the time they spend on administrative tasks, and enables them to focus more on developing their athletes, providing safe experiences, and furthering the love of sport. Additionally, leagues and governing bodies across the country use National Center for Safety Initiatives (NCSI), a SportsEngine, Inc. wholly-owned subsidiary to manage their background checks and safety programs. Learn more at: www.sportsengine.com , Facebook.com/sportsengine ; or twitter.com/@sportsengine .

SOURCE SportsEngine, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sportsengine.com

