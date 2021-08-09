NBC Sports Introduces NBC Sports Next Division and a Newly Combined Team to Drive Sports Tech Innovation

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC Sports' Digital & Consumer Businesses division, part of NBCUniversal Media, LLC, today announced the launch of a newly combined team under the brand NBC Sports Next to unify and streamline its three newly named groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting, Gaming & Emerging Media.

"NBC Sports has never shied away from being a leader at the crossroads of sports and technology. We're proud to bring our top products and teams together under one integrated brand that will serve as a permanent home for opportunities across applications and technologies," said Will McIntosh, executive vice president, NBC Sports Next. "Wherever sports and technology evolve, our partners and customers can trust that NBC Sports Next will be there."

The fresh NBC Sports Next brand ties directly to its mission to reach passionate sports fans everywhere, make big events bigger and innovate to make playing sports better, reflecting the division's ability to scale and harness the powerful platforms of NBCUniversal, as well as achieve accessibility and availability through its apps and digital products.

"We are proud to be a leader in providing the most immersive and engaging sports experiences," said Jody Vogelaar, chief customer officer, NBC Sports Next. "We were driven to create a name that reflects our ability to go wherever sports and technology evolve. With this brand transformation and unique position within the media industry, NBC Sports Next's portfolio of mobile and digital applications in the sports and entertainment space provides unparalleled experiences for our partners, advertisers, customers, athletes and fans."

NBC Sports Next brings together SportsEngine and GolfNow, two leaders in their respective markets, and NBC Sports Enterprises, the high-growth portfolio of gaming, betting and content products, under a united brand to bolster innovation and provide better, more intuitive sports experiences. Through best-in-class features and capabilities, NBC Sports Next's apps improve how to manage and engage customers' passions in the areas of youth and recreational sports, golf, and the growing markets of sports betting, gaming and emerging media. Additionally, bringing together the capabilities of these areas provides greater value to partners looking to connect with audiences across the NBC Sports Next portfolio.

Now unified under one subdivision of NBC Sports, NBC Sports Next will have three groups that define how its teams create partnerships and reach target markets:

Youth & Recreational Sports is comprised of technology platforms, such as SportsEngine, GoMotion, TourneyMachine and TeamUnify that enable athletes, parents, coaches and team administrators in the youth and recreational space to manage their organizations, collect payments, share schedules, connect with other families, find programs to participate in, and properly screen and train coaches in an effort to keep kids safe.

is comprised of technology platforms, such as SportsEngine, GoMotion, TourneyMachine and TeamUnify that enable athletes, parents, coaches and team administrators in the youth and recreational space to manage their organizations, collect payments, share schedules, connect with other families, find programs to participate in, and properly screen and train coaches in an effort to keep kids safe. Golf fuses the team behind products and services like GolfNow, TeeOff and GolfPass , which better connects golfers and golf facilities around the world through innovative technology and services that create optimum golfing experiences.

fuses the team behind products and services like GolfNow, TeeOff and GolfPass which better connects golfers and golf facilities around the world through innovative technology and services that create optimum golfing experiences. Betting, Gaming & Emerging Media includes sports betting, prediction and gaming resources for sports and video game connoisseurs. NBC Sports EDGE, (formerly Rotoworld) NBC Sports Predictor and NBC Sports Audio feature sports news, analysis, fantasy sports and premium content to immerse sports fanatics in a whole new way.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting, Gaming & Emerging Media. NBC Sports Next, known for its sports technology product innovation, equips more than 30MM players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine, a youth sports club, league and team management platform; GolfNow, the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; GolfPass the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits; TeamUnify, swim team management services; GoMotion, sports and fitness business software solutions; and NBC Sports Edge, (formerly Rotoworld) a leading platform for fantasy sports information and betting-focused tools. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

SOURCE SportsEngine, Inc.

Related Links

www.sportngin.com

