NBC SPORTS SELECTS COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS FOR ITS PRODUCTION OF MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES

- NBCUniversal to Present XXV Olympic Winter Games Feb. 6-22 and Milan Cortina Paralympics March 6-15

- NBC Sports to Utilize Comcast Technology Solutions' Comcast Sports360 for its Production in Italy to Provide Viewers with Seamless, High-Quality Access to Events and Key Highlights

STAMFORD, Conn. and DENVER, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC Sports has selected Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) to provide multiscreen video management and delivery for its production of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Feb. 6-22, and March 6-15, respectively.

With Milan and Cortina, Italy, in the same time zone as Paris, France, the programming plan for the 2026 Winter Games will be similar to NBCUniversal's massively consumed and critically acclaimed coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024, including:

the best events live during the day on NBC

the entire Olympics streaming live on Peacock

an enhanced Olympics primetime show, Primetime in Milan, featuring top events, stars, and stories

comprehensive coverage across numerous cable and digital platforms

return of Gold Zone and Multiview on Peacock

The Opening Ceremony from San Siro Stadium in Milan will be presented on Friday, Feb. 6, live and in primetime on NBC and Peacock. NBCUniversal is presenting its 20th Olympic Games, 13th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Utah (2034), and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined).

NBC Sports will utilize Comcast Sports360 from Comcast Technology Solutions, which includes CTS' Cloud Video Platform, to manage on-demand content and metadata, and publish video across devices, sites, and apps for its production of the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. CTS is helping NBC Sports route the excitement in Italy back to viewers watching coverage of the Games in the United States, through engaging fan experiences, including Olympic video highlights and comprehensive event coverage.

"The Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will be one of the most expansive productions in our history, with viewers expecting seamless access to every event and key moment across the screens of their choice," said Darryl Jefferson, SVP, Engineering & Technology, NBC Sports and Olympics. "Comcast Sports360 from Comcast Technology Solutions enables us to deliver the speed, quality, and reliability that Olympic coverage demands, supporting seamless, multi-format delivery across a wide range of platforms."

Comcast Technology Solutions has worked with NBC Sports for more than a decade, assisting its production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events.

"We are proud to provide NBC Sports with the back-end video management capabilities needed to support their massive viewing audience, supported by Comcast Sports360 to enhance fan engagement with precision and efficiency at scale," said Bart Spriester, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming, Broadcast, & Advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions.

About NBC Sports

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports presents events from many of the world's most prestigious properties, including the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, Notre Dame, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Big 12 Conference, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television's No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

About Comcast Technology Solutions

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of one of the world's leading media and technology companies, brings Comcast Corporation's proven technologies to the world. Comcast Technology Solutions offers a broad portfolio of solutions that deliver flexibility at scale for global video, media, communications, and data applications. Customers include leading content and streaming video providers, pay TV operators and MVPDs, advertisers, communications providers, and more. For more information, visit Comcast Technology Solutions.

