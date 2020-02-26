"NBC Spot On," A New Local OTT/CTV Advanced Advertising Business Launches At NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, a division of NBCUniversal that includes 42 NBC and Telemundo stations, today announced the launch of "NBC Spot On," its new advanced video advertising business designed for local/regional CTV and OTT advertisers. Fueled by NBC Spot On industry experts and NBC station sales professionals, this new venture provides local advertisers with unfettered access to brand-safe long-form premium inventory that is fully owned or directly purchased. NBC Spot On has the ability to activate complex OTT/CTV campaigns across 100% of U.S. DMAs and NBCUniversal's sports regional networks, and deliver accurate real-time reporting and business results. At the helm of the new enterprise is Shawn Makhijani, Senior Vice President of NBC Spot On and Business Development and Strategy for the owned stations division. He will continue to report to Valari Staab, President of the NBCUniversal Owned Stations division and Frank Comerford, Chief Revenue Officer and President of Commercial Operations for the division.

"As the local ad sales industry transforms, NBC and Telemundo stations have been at the forefront of changes that have revamped the way ad campaigns are measured. Through NBC Spot On, we are doubling down on our efforts to make local buying easier and more effective for advertisers. Until now, there wasn't a single solution that met our clients' full suite of needs. As the only TV station group that can bring together the best of Comcast, NBCUniversal, and our very own local industry experts, we are pleased to present NBC Spot On to our clients, a new ad solution that will transform local ad buying as we know it," said Comerford.

At launch, NBC Spot On will provide clients with more local NBCUniversal ad inventory than any others in the marketplace. Powered by Comcast and NBCUniversal's best-in-class technologies, NBC Spot On will use cutting-edge geotargeting and audience targeting to help boost advertisers' reach with their intended audiences.

"Comcast NBCUniversal is one of the biggest creators of premium content globally. Launching with such a large pool of owned inventory, we can instantly bring tremendous value to our clients. By supplementing our owned inventory with directly acquired premium third party inventory, clients can now, through a single buy, achieve the needed scale and efficiency for even the most complex buys. We look forward to working with clients to help them reach their desired business goals," added Makhijani.

The launch of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations' new advanced video advertising business solution for local and regional OTT/CTV advertisers follows NBCUniversal Advertising and Partnerships division's recent news that details One Platform's transaction model for global advertisers, ahead of the 2020-21 upfront season.

About NBC Spot On

NBC Spot On, an NBCUniversal Owned Televisions Stations business, enables advertisers to activate complex local and regional OTT/CTV campaigns at scale. As an advanced ad platform built on extensive industry feedback, NBC Spot On is designed to accurately reach clients and advertisers' target audiences while ensuring transparency and brand safety. NBC Spot On is anchored in Comcast NBCUniversal values and powered by local NBC owned stations and experienced sales experts. NBC Spot On's commitment to high-quality content, owned or directly sourced from trusted publisher partners is rooted in the exclusive access to the long-form inventory of NBC and Telemundo Networks, as well as NBCUniversal's premier lifestyle, entertainment, and science fiction cable brands. For more information, visit nbcspoton.com.

About NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations is the division of NBCUniversal that includes 42 NBC and Telemundo local television stations and subsidiary digital businesses serving 30 markets, a regional news network, two national multicast networks COZI TV and TeleXitos, and LX, a new digital news brand and soon-to-launch over-the-air and streaming network designed for Gen Z and millennial audiences, a group of out-of-home properties, a production company, an in-house marketing and promotions company. The local TV stations can be viewed in 38 percent of U.S. homes and in Puerto Rico, and produce and deliver their local communities compelling and unique local news, real-time weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports and entertainment programming across all platforms to help keep their English and Spanish-speaking audiences informed anytime and anywhere.

