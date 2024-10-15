NBCA Announces Endorsement of Inari Medical DEFIANCE Trial

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of World Thrombosis Day, the National Blood Clot Alliance ("NBCA"), the nation's leading patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of venous blood clots, is proud to announce its endorsement of DEFIANCE, a prospective, multinational, randomized controlled trial ("RCT") from Inari Medical that aims to advance clinical research for patients suffering from Deep Vein Thrombosis ("DVT"). The DEFIANCE trial will evaluate and compare the clinical outcomes of certain symptomatic DVT patients following treatment with mechanical thrombectomy using Inari Medical's ClotTriever System to treatment with anticoagulation medication alone.

"The vast majority of DVT survivors in the NBCA community were treated with the current standard of care, anticoagulation, and too many have developed the debilitating symptoms of post-thrombotic syndrome (PTS) with swollen legs, difficulty walking, skin changes and poorly healing open wounds," said NBCA President and Board Chair, Leslie Lake. "Mechanical thrombectomy procedures that remove clot using technologies like ClotTriever may reduce the risk of PTS in some DVT patients. NBCA commends Inari Medical for investing in DEFIANCE, a much-needed landmark trial which has the potential to impact future guidelines for patients."

The DEFIANCE trial will enroll up to 300 patients at up to 60 global sites. The trial's primary endpoint will be a composite of: 1) treatment failure or therapy escalation rates, and 2) severity of PTS assessed at the 6-month follow-up. The study's rigorous design will ensure that the results contribute to a better understanding of how these therapies perform in real-world practice, potentially guiding future treatment protocols and care decisions for DVT patients.

"Inari Medical is wholly committed to VTE patients and producing definitive evidence to support our technologies," said Dr. Thomas Tu, Inari's Chief Medical Officer. "We are honored to have DEFIANCE receive the endorsement of NBCA, the largest nationally recognized organization dedicated to supporting patients and families affected by blood clots through education, advocacy, and awareness. Our team is also grateful for the collaboration and dedication of our clinical trial investigators, who continually push the field forward in the name of better patient outcomes."

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underrecognized health needs. In addition to our purpose-built products, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and beyond. We are just getting started.

About the National Blood Clot Alliance

The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, voluntary health organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis and successful treatment of life-threatening blood clots such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. NBCA works on behalf of people who may be susceptible to blood clots, including, but not limited to, people with clotting disorders, atrial fibrillation, cancer, traumatic injury, and risks related to surgery, lengthy immobility, childbirth and birth control. NBCA accomplishes its mission through programs that build public awareness, educate patients and healthcare professionals, and promote supportive public and private sector policy.

Media Contact:

Tarin Patrikis

[email protected]

(703) 935-8873

SOURCE National Blood Clot Alliance