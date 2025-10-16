NBCC Reaffirms its Support to Dream Exchange and Its Mission to Open Public Markets to Small Businesses

Black Chamber urges action on the Main Street Growth Act which will create venture exchanges for emerging and underrepresented companies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) today reaffirmed its support for Dream Exchange and its effort to expand access to public capital markets for small, midsized, and minority-owned businesses across the United States.

NBCC Statement of Support

NBCC affirms that inclusive participation in public markets enables qualified entrepreneurs to raise growth capital, build durable companies, and strengthen local economies.

"NBCC stands with Dream Exchange because small and midsized businesses—particularly those led by underrepresented entrepreneurs—need a clear and workable route to public investment," said Charles H. DeBow III, President and CEO of NBCC. "With appropriate listing standards, transparent rules, and improved liquidity, we can unlock opportunities for Black-owned and minority businesses to raise capital, create jobs, and build intergenerational wealth. We support measures like the Main Street Growth Act that make these pathways real and inclusive."

About the National Black Chamber of Commerce

Empowering the Black Business Community for 30 Years, the National Black Chamber of Commerce® is the nation's first federation of Black chambers of commerce dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., NBCC was founded in 1993 by Harry Alford and Kay DeBow. Today the organization has 200+ chambers across 40 states and 50 nations.

Learn more at www.nationalbcc.org.

About Dream Exchange

Dream Exchange has filed its Form 1 Application with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Upon approval, it will become the first minority-controlled licensed stock exchange in U.S. history. Dream Exchange is also advocating for a new type of exchange—known as a venture exchange—through passage of the Main Street Growth Act. A venture exchange is designed for smaller, early-stage companies that have traditionally been excluded from public markets.

Learn more at www.dreamex.com.

