NBCDI To Unveil New National Black Child Agenda During Its 2021 50Forward National Conference

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world has changed in a matter of months and Black children, families and communities have disproportionately suffered. On October 14 – 15, the National Black Child Development Institute, Inc. (NBCDI) will dedicate its 2021 national conference to addressing the unique needs of young Black children in the America of today. Co-developed with world-class minds in research and child development, NBCDI will unveil the National Black Child Agenda, which keenly focuses on policies that challenge the negative, stereotypical narrative of Black children, families and communities.

Our children exist in a duality of 'the land of opportunity' and 'the home of debilitating inequities.' Dr. Leah Austin Tweet this If Not Us, Who?: Black Children and Mental Health workshop featuring Olympic icon and mental health champion Dominique Dawes and Dr. Jeff Gardere on Oct. 14 at 2:30 p.m. EST among the two-day line up of events supporting Black children, families and communities.

"When you think about it, our children exist in a duality of 'the land of opportunity' and 'the home of racism and debilitating inequities," said Dr. Leah Austin, NBCDI's new CEO and president. "This ground-breaking Agenda reflects a post-2020 America and serves as a launchpad for empowering advocates and communities everywhere to better serve the needs of the 21st century Black child," said Austin.

NBCDI'S 50Forward Virtual Conference Highlights (visit www.NBCDI.org for a complete schedule)

The two-day virtual event will drill down on the critical areas identified in the Agenda including education, financial supports, health and wellness and social disparages, among others:

Highlights:

Men of NBCDI: The impact of COVID-19 on Black Boys and Fatherhood hosted by Roland Martin and Ed Gordon .

hosted by and . If Not Us, Who?: Black Children and Mental Health workshop featuring Olympic icon and mental health champion Dominique Dawes and Dr. Jeff Gardere .

workshop featuring Olympic icon and mental health champion and Dr. . EDx Visionary Forum: A powerful exchange among educational thought leaders in areas of research, policy, practice and philanthropy.

A powerful exchange among educational thought leaders in areas of research, policy, practice and philanthropy. Voices from the Field: The Importance of Diversity in the Early Childhood Education Workforce panel discussion on celebrating, supporting and safeguarding Black educators.

panel discussion on celebrating, supporting and safeguarding Black educators. NBCDI 50th Anniversary Celebration: Special activities to support NBCDI's 50Forward anniversary platform.

The National Black Child Agenda

The National Black Child Agenda was co-authored by NBCDI, Equity Research Action Coalition/Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute and POINTS of ACCESS, LLC. The resource identifies ten pressing policies of focus as a such as child tax credits, universal access to early childhood education and culturally-responsive training; and will be available starting October 14.

To register for the national conference, visit www.NBCDI.org. Media passes and interviews are available at [email protected].

@NBCDI #50Forward

SOURCE National Black Child Development Institute

Related Links

www.nbcdi.org

