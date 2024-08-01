NBCRNA Launches the Maintaining Anesthesia Certification (MAC) Program, Leading the Industry with Longitudinal Assessment

The MAC Program Sets a New Standard for Advanced Practice Nurse Certification, Reflecting CRNAs' Commitment to Lifelong Learning

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA) has announced the launch of its Maintaining Anesthesia Certification (MAC) Program as the new approach for continued certification of certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAS). It features a pioneering longitudinal assessment component—an evaluation modality that measures and solidifies core nurse anesthesia knowledge utilizing adult learning principles. As the only nursing organization to implement this advanced methodology, NBCRNA is setting a new benchmark in continued certification and reinforcing its commitment to CRNA excellence and lifelong learning.

Developed in ongoing collaboration with CRNAs, including a one-year research study, the MAC Program meets the evolving needs of nurse anesthetists. MAC features a streamlined four-year timeline with three key components: MAC Check, MAC Ed, and MAC Dev. The longitudinal assessment component, known as MAC Check, tracks CRNAs' progress and performance over an extended period, helping them stay up to date with anesthesia trends and best practices. MAC Ed facilitates continuing education through courses and workshops with prior approval from an accredited organization, and MAC Dev supports professional growth with activities designed to refine skills and experiences.

Longitudinal assessment (MAC Check) is at the heart of the MAC program. It is a transformative approach that redefines how CRNAs demonstrate and enhance their expertise. This state-of-the-art modality provides immediate feedback, identifies areas for improvement, and presents diverse learning topics through quarterly questions. Based on sound psychometric principles and scientific rigor, longitudinal assessment supports CRNAs in lifelong learning and continuous improvement for safe, quality patient care.

"NBCRNA is dedicated to meeting the progressive needs of CRNAs, as well as promoting their lifelong learning and maintaining their history of provider excellence in nurse anesthesia," said John C. Preston, DNSc, CRNA, APRN, FAANA, FNAP, FAAN, Chief Executive Officer of NBCRNA. "With the introduction of longitudinal assessment and the new MAC Program, NBCRNA continues to remain contemporary while leading the way in advanced practice nursing certification."

The value of continued certification is underscored by recent patient survey findings. In 2023, NBCRNA conducted a survey revealing that 85% of patients consider it very important for CRNAs to complete continued certification components that include knowledge assessment. Furthermore, 91% of patients greatly trust CRNAs in their role as educators and members of the healthcare team. After learning more about NBCRNA certification, 98% of patients valued the continued certification requirements for CRNAs, highlighting the critical role that ongoing education plays in maintaining patient trust and safety.

The MAC Program aligns with regulatory standards across all state Boards of Nursing. Starting August 1, 2024, eligible CRNAs will begin to transition from the current Continued Professional Certification (CPC) Program to the MAC Program based on their continued certification cycle.

For more information on the MAC Program, visit nbcrna.com/MAC.

