NBC's 1st Look Presents - Extra Mile Club Returns with a Journey Through Historic, Breathtaking Scotland

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine turning your love of travel into a career that takes you around the world, connects you with extraordinary people and lets you craft unforgettable experiences. That's the world of the luxury travel advisor, and it comes to life once again on NBC's 1st Look Presents – Extra Mile Club, airing December 13 and 20 immediately following Saturday Night Live.

Global Travel Collection travel advisors Tom Ho and brothers Michael and Steven Lieberman on the set of the Extra Mile Club’s Scotland episodes.

In the latest episodes of Extra Mile Club, Global Travel Collection advisors Tom Ho and brothers Michael and Steven Lieberman join the competition for the first time, going head-to-head to craft the ultimate Scottish getaway for Olympic figure skating stars Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

Filmed across Scotland's breathtaking landscapes, these new episodes give viewers an insider's look at what it's really like to be a travel advisor at the top of their game, turning imagination, global connections and personal passion into a dream career.

"Our advisors are explorers at heart," said Angie Licea, President of Global Travel Collection. "They're constantly on the move meeting partners, discovering hidden gems and transforming what they learn into life-changing trips for their clients. Extra Mile Club gives viewers a glimpse of that world and shows that being a luxury travel advisor isn't just a job, it's a lifestyle."

From private castle tours with the Duke of Argyll to Dior spa treatments aboard the Belmond Royal Scotsman, from bespoke shopping in Edinburgh to candlelit visits to Rosslyn Chapel, the show captures the kind of insider access that advisors experience firsthand. For many, those experiences aren't just for clients, they're part of their own everyday adventures.

"Scotland offers so much to travelers, and advisors play a vital role in curating those one-of-a-kind experiences," said Vicki Miller, CEO of VisitScotland. "We're thrilled to showcase how creativity, relationships and expertise come together to make travel truly extraordinary."

Produced by LXTV Productions, part of NBCUniversal Local, Extra Mile Club was developed in partnership with Global Travel Collection, part of Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies.

The two-part series airs on 11 NBC-owned stations immediately following Saturday Night Live and is nationally syndicated, reaching more than 1.3 million weekly viewers. It's also available for streaming on Peacock and NBC LX Home (Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, and Xumo Play).

Love discovering the world, meeting new people and curating experiences that inspire? As part of Global Travel Collection, you can turn your passion for travel into a rewarding career collaborating with world-class partners, exploring extraordinary destinations and helping clients experience the very best the world has to offer.

Learn more about becoming a Global Travel Collection advisor at GlobalTravelCollection.com/join-us.

Global Travel Collection (GTC), part of Internova Travel Group, is the most influential collection of international luxury travel advisors. More than 1,500 GTC advisors are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. GTC's combined global reach and leverage translate into value, recognition and preferential treatment for its world traveler clients.

