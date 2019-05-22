NBC's The Voice Contestant, Amanda Ayala, To Drop Debut Pop Single -- Lost You

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Ayala, a former contestant on NBC's hit show The Voice (Season 9), is crossing over from rock to pop with the release of her new single "Lost You." The song is an original, written by Amanda and produced by multi-platinum selling Mike Rogers. The track is currently available for pre-order and will be released to all music platforms on Friday, May 24, 2019.

At 17 years old, Amanda made her major breakthrough as a contestant on NBC's The Voice. Her audition was a rendition of "Mississippi Queen" by Mountain and turned three out of the four judge's chairs. Having to decide between Blake Shelton, Pharrell Williams and Adam Levine was tough, but ultimately Amanda chose Team Adam. Her singles "Mississippi Queen" and "Edge of Seventeen" debuted within the Top 100 iTunes Rock Charts. Most recently, Amanda appeared on TopGolf's television show "Who Will Rock You?"

Amanda's single "Lost You" was inspired by deep emotions that she felt personally over the course of her career. The song touches on feelings that people encounter in their everyday lives. Anyone who has lost a friend, a loved one, or a partner can heavily relate to this track. The song stems from losing an extremely important person in one's life, where a goodbye came too soon.

"I have worked so hard on Lost You and I'm so excited for the world to listen to it! The song is very personal to me and I hope listeners will develop a strong connection with it also," said Amanda Ayala. "Being able to share my experiences and obstacles through my music is such an uplifting feeling."

Amanda opened for both pop icon Taylor Dayne and Exposé at the Tuckahoe Music Festival. The opening performance was so riveting that Taylor Dayne invited her back on stage for a duet. Amanda was also featured at the Pleasantville Music Festival in a line-up that included The Revivalists, Guster, KT Tunstall. Additional music artists that Amanda has opened for include: Blue Oyster Cult, Eddie Money, Leslie West, David Cassidy, and Sebastian Bach.

