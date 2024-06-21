NBCTstrong Kickoff to National Board Academy: Elevating Educators to Excellence

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceyBryantStuckey.com is excited to announce the launch of the annual National Board Academy (#NBAcademy), an informative four-day program by the National Board for Professional Teaching running from Monday, June 24 through June 27. "As a dedicated candidate support provider and master coach, I am thrilled to promote these informational resources to help educators reach the highest levels of professional excellence," says Tracey Bryant Stuckey.

The National Board Academy is open to all educators, not just those pursuing National Board Certification. The Academy features keynote speakers, interactive sessions, and various tracks including "Equity at the Core," "Advocacy and Teacher Leadership," and "Navigating Your National Board Journey." Participants can earn certificates of attendance for professional development hours, although they must attend live sessions to receive these certificates. Recordings of the sessions will be made available to registered participants.

Participants in the National Board Academy will benefit from facilitation, collaborative learning, and an overview of the certification process. This program is an opportunity to elevate your teaching practice and grow into the highest level of yourself, both professionally and personally.

Registration is now open for the National Board Academy, be sure to reserve your spot, even if you are not able to attend live, you will receive the recording.

"Teachers are the heart and soul of our educational system, and their energy should be focused on creating lasting, positive change," said Tracey Bryant Stuckey. "Through the Architecture of Accomplished Teaching and the NBPTS teaching standards that are deeply rooted in elevating teacher capacity, I am committed to supporting educators in their journey to achieve National Board Certification, helping them unlock their true potential of their highest selves."

As a master coach, I offer a range of support options to help candidates succeed, including:

Personalized Group Coaching Sessions: Tailored to the teacher's specific needs and goals in an on-demand virtual learning environment where they are also able to communicate and collaborate with other candidates across the nation.

Interactive Workshops: Teachers engage in dynamic sessions that provide practical strategies and insights to elevate their content and pedagogical knowledge.

Collaborative Action Plans: To assist teachers in knowing when and where to go next without wasting time while also increasing overall impact on their students which is at the heart of the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards process.

Comprehensive Step-by-step courses: Designed to take all of the guesswork out of the NBPTS process and ensure the teacher grows big allowing for maximum student impact.

Registration is now open for the Initial signature Implementation Programs for Component 3 and for Component 4 , designed to take your from start to finish of the component. Renewal candidates going through the Maintenance of Certification (MOC) can benefit from Renew Like a Pro which is designed to help NBCTs develop their professional growth experiences and ensure a milestone in their growth as an educator.

Join the National Board from June 24 to June 27 and take the first step towards becoming a National Board Certified Teacher, then head over to secure your seat in Tracey's transformational professional development programs. Let's rise together, channel our energy positively, and create brighter futures for our students and our profession.

About Tracey Bryant Stuckey: Tracey Bryant Stuckey is a master coach and candidate support provider with a passion for empowering educators. With years of experience in the field, Tracey is dedicated to helping teachers achieve National Board Certification and reach the highest standards of teaching excellence.

For more information, please visit [ TraceyBryantStuckey.com ] and follow her YouTube channel .

