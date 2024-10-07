NBCUniversal and Group Black Launch ExcellencE! on Peacock

News provided by

Group Black

Oct 07, 2024, 10:24 ET

New Collection Brings Together Diverse-Led Content That Appeals to Multicultural Audiences 

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NBCUniversal officially launched their new content collection ExcellencE! on Peacock in partnership with mission-driven media company, Group Black.

ExcellencE! serves as a new destination for the platform's content that resonates with NBCUniversal's cross-cultural audiences and helps advertisers connect with them.

Starting today, Peacock subscribers can visit the ExcellencE! destination to view thousands of hours of diverse-led, inclusive programming such as "Bel-Air," "Martin," and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," with additional original content to be added in 2025.

This launch is part of NBCUniversal and Group Black's expanded partnership, which originated from Peacock's Black Excellence 365 program in 2023. Over 30 brands joined to support Black-led and diverse content all year-round.   

"NBCUniversal's deep library of inclusive programming is the perfect launching pad for the new ExcellencE! collection on Peacock. Together with Group Black, we are bringing thousands of hours of diverse-led content to a curated destination, enabling our audiences to better explore cultural conversations through storytelling. " - Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment

"ExcellencE! on Peacock will champion authentic voices and stories that reflect audiences' experiences everywhere," said Cavel Khan, Chief Growth Officer of Group Black. "This collection embodies what EXCELLENCE stands for – a platform where multicultural perspectives can thrive."

For more information about ExcellencE! and its available content, visit https://www.peacocktv.com/watch/excellence

SOURCE Group Black

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Tripadvisor and Group Black Release 2024 "Black Travel Today" Report

Tripadvisor and Group Black today unveiled their "Black Travel Today" report, a comprehensive study exploring the unique travel preferences,...

GROUP BLACK PARTNERS WITH HUGGIES® TO LAUNCH "IT TAKES A VILLAGE" PROGRAM CENTERED AROUND BLACK MATERNAL HEALTH

Today Group Black, a MBE certified media company, proudly announces the launch of the "It Takes A Village" Program in partnership with Huggies®, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Television

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics