NBCUniversal and Group Black Launch ExcellencE! on Peacock

Starting today, Peacock subscribers can visit the ExcellencE! destination to view thousands of hours of diverse-led, inclusive programming such as "Bel-Air," "Martin," and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," with additional original content to be added in 2025.

This launch is part of NBCUniversal and Group Black's expanded partnership, which originated from Peacock's Black Excellence 365 program in 2023. Over 30 brands joined to support Black-led and diverse content all year-round.

"NBCUniversal's deep library of inclusive programming is the perfect launching pad for the new ExcellencE! collection on Peacock. Together with Group Black, we are bringing thousands of hours of diverse-led content to a curated destination, enabling our audiences to better explore cultural conversations through storytelling. " - Val Boreland, Executive Vice President, Content Acquisitions, NBCUniversal Entertainment

"ExcellencE! on Peacock will champion authentic voices and stories that reflect audiences' experiences everywhere," said Cavel Khan, Chief Growth Officer of Group Black. "This collection embodies what EXCELLENCE stands for – a platform where multicultural perspectives can thrive."

For more information about ExcellencE! and its available content, visit https://www.peacocktv.com/watch/excellence .

SOURCE Group Black