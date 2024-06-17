NBCUNIVERSAL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH GROUP BLACK; CREATES DEDICATED CULTURE-DRIVEN CONTENT COLLECTION ON PEACOCK

New Destination, E!+, Will Spotlight Inclusive Storytelling and Connect Content Creators with NBCUniversal's Cross-Cultural Audiences and Advertisers

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NBCUniversal announced it has expanded its partnership with the inclusive mission-driven media company, Group Black, and will launch a new content collection on Peacock. This destination, E!+, will focus on programming that resonates with multicultural audiences and will officially launch later this year.

In collaboration with NBCUniversal, Group Black will develop original content alongside the leading media and entertainment company's acclaimed programming and the Black Excellence 365 initiative.

This builds upon NBCUniversal and Group Black's existing partnership, which originated from Peacock's Black Excellence 365 program in 2023. Through this initiative, NBCUniversal curated a collection of Black-led and diverse content marketed and sold by Group Black, fostering year-round advertising opportunities and investments in the Black-owned ecosystem. More than 30 brands signed on in the first year, which saw an average reach lift of +19% on top of NBCUniversal's direct deals.

"With this expanded partnership, NBCUniversal is leveraging the E! brand and its deep connection to pop culture to deliver a new destination on Peacock for cross-cultural audiences and marketers," said Peter Blacker, EVP, Streaming & Data Products and Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "The E!+ collection provides brands of all sizes new opportunities to connect with engaged multicultural viewers and enhance visibility in Peacock's pristine ad environment."

"At Group Black, we're committed to reshaping media ownership and investment. Partnering with NBCUniversal marks a significant milestone in realizing this vision," said Cavel Khan, Group Black's Chief Growth Officer. "Through E!+ with Peacock and NBCUniversal, we're offering a home for multicultural content to shine and facilitating meaningful connections between the marketplace and diverse audiences."

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. We create world-class content, which we distribute across our portfolio of film, television, and streaming, and bring to life through our theme parks and consumer experiences. We own and operate leading entertainment and news brands, including NBC, NBC News, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, Telemundo, NBC Local Stations, Bravo, USA Network, and Peacock, our premium ad-supported streaming service. We produce and distribute premier filmed entertainment and programming through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Universal Studio Group, and have world-renowned theme parks and attractions through Universal Destinations & Experiences. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Visit www.nbcuniversal.com for more information.

About Peacock

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service providing audiences with a singular, unmatched content destination. As one of the most complete streaming products on the market, Peacock offers exclusive breakout original series; more than 8,000 hours of live sports and entertainment programming; hit movies right after theaters from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation and Illumination; next-day access to all new shows from NBC and Bravo; fan-favorite library content; daily live news; as well as live channels from brands including Hallmark and WWE. Built on the foundation of NBCUniversal with a spirit that is all Peacock, the platform delivers for its audiences with innovative technology, creative partnerships, and entertainment that is truly entertaining.

About Group Black:

Group Black is an MBE-certified media company dedicated to connecting brands with diverse audiences. Committed to fostering an inclusive media ecosystem, Group Black amplifies diverse storytelling and deepens the investment pipeline for diverse-owned businesses. Informed by marketing and creative expertise, Group Black crafts contextually relevant strategies that resonate with a multicultural generation. Group Black is where culture calls home.

