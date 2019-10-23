NBCUniversal Signs On with ListenFirst for Social Analytics and Measurement Across Its Global Portfolio

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ListenFirst, the most comprehensive enterprise social analytics solution, today announced that NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies, has chosen ListenFirst as one of its key partners for social analytics across its global brand portfolio of television networks, motion pictures, television stations, television operations, and theme parks. ListenFirst will streamline all of NBCUniversal's social media data across more than 1,500 social handles into one unified analytics platform, enabling the company to take the lead in the creation of measurement standards for social media across the industry.

With a social fan footprint of more than 270 million people and nearly one billion social engagements in 2018, social media is a critical component of NBCUniversal's audience development and acquisition, and advertising sales partnership strategy.

ListenFirst's social analytics platform powers NBCUniversal's social media audience engagement strategy through insights that set campaign strategy and planning, optimization of paid and organic content including video, and influencer activation. ListenFirst also arms NBCUniversal's advertising sales teams with consistent measurement of partnerships, as well as syndicated rankings of social media performance of TV shows, TV networks, media properties and influencers across the entire media and entertainment industry.

"We are thrilled that NBCUniversal has selected ListenFirst to help manage its social reporting, enabling a consistent global strategy for all teams and agency partners who touch social," said Jason Klein, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, ListenFirst.

About ListenFirst

ListenFirst is the social analytics solution trusted by the largest companies in the world. With a breadth of analytics and domain expertise unmatched in the market, we provide a streamlined solution for leading brands seeking to unlock the power of social insights in an increasingly fragmented world. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2019 Stevie Awards for exceptional client service, a 2019 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. ListenFirst clients include AT&T, NBCUniversal, Condé Nast, Time Warner, and Gap Inc., and is regularly featured in Variety, Ad Age, The New York Times, and more. For additional information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com .

SOURCE ListenFirst

Related Links

www.listenfirstmedia.com

