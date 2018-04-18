NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Continues To Boost Position As The Leading Hispanic Authority With The Announcement Of Three New Executives

A veteran media executive, Ronald Day brings extensive programming and production experience and a proven track record in the Spanish-language television industry. In his role, Day will be responsible for overseeing the entertainment programming strategy and execution, including program planning, scheduling, acquisitions, and the production of Telemundo's daily entertainment shows. As head of the Network programming team, he will also be a member of the Scripted Development Committee working closely with Telemundo Global Studios in the development and production of primetime original content. Day will also partner with the network's Music team in the development of Reality primetime programming, as well as with Marketing, Research, and Talent & Production Management Services. Lastly, he will also oversee and provide creative leadership to the Universo team. Day will be based in Miami and report to Luis Silberwasser , President of Telemundo Networks.

Day launched his own company where he is Co-Founder and shareholder of Yes you Can!, a multimillion-dollar business focused on diet plans and wellness. Before launching his own company Day held executive positions at Univision and Telefutura (UniMas). As Senior Vice President of Programming and Promotions for Univision Network, he successfully led Univision as a major competitor against English-language networks. He also engineered the success strategy and launch of Telefutura (later UniMas), the third Spanish-language TV network in the U.S., working as Senior Vice President of Programming, Promotions and Special Events. Before joining Telefutura, Day was Executive Producer of the "Cristina" talk show. His arrival to Telemundo is a homecoming of sorts, as he worked at Telemundo Network earlier in his career as a Senior Producer for NBC Telemundo.

A seasoned executive with more than 15 years of experience overseeing strategic financial performance and planning within the broadcast and media industries, Amanda Calpin will be responsible for managing all financial and accounting functions of Telemundo including our broadcast and cable networks, global studios, sports and news division, digital, international distribution groups and network corporate functions. In addition, she will be responsible for managing all financial reporting requirements and establishing effective and thorough financial internal controls and procedures. Working closely with senior management at NBCUniversal, Telemundo and our stations, she will partner to drive profitability and growth across all platforms. Calpin will be based in Miami , and report to Beau Ferrari , Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Previously, Calpin was Chief Financial Officer for the Telemundo Station Group where she led all financial operations for all local Telemundo stations in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as TeleXitos. Prior to that, she was Vice President of Finance for the Telemundo Station Group and led the Telemundo Station Group through a period of massive investment in the Telemundo-owned stations, including the acquisitions of several new local stations, the launch of local newscasts all across the country and the hiring of more than 160 journalists to support the significant expansion in local news.

As Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Telemundo Global Studios, Ignacio Barrera will be responsible for the syndication of Telemundo Studios and Telemundo International Studios productions, co-productions, and third party productions. He will manage end-to-end deal negotiation process, including cross-functional team coordination across Legal, Ad Sales, Business Affairs, Technology, and Digital Media teams. Additionally, Ignacio will work to identify potential business opportunities and potential distribution partners. Barrera will be based in Miami , and report to Marcos Santana , President of Telemundo Global Studios.

Previously, Barrera was Chief Content Officer at Albavision where he was responsible for content development of scripted, reality shows and alternative productions, content acquisitions, scheduling and promotion. Prior to that, he was Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Tepuy International, now Telemundo International. In that role, Barrera was responsible for overseeing all European and Latin American territories' sales.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multi-platform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Digital Enterprises & Emerging Business unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 27 local stations, 51 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Digital Enterprises & Emerging Business unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world, and Universo, the fastest growing Hispanic entertainment cable network, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

