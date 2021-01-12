NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Expands Revenue Strategy And Distribution Leadership Team

"I am thrilled to welcome these two exceptionally qualified media experts to the Telemundo team," said Blacker. "Ezequiel and Malu each bring a unique and deep set of media expertise in Spanish and English, which will help us expand the formats and multilingual experiences across AVOD, SVOD and DTC platforms that Telemundo has pioneered for over ten years in the US and across the globe."

Fonseca Zas will be responsible for growing and managing Telemundo Enterprises' content monetization and distribution strategies, in close coordination with Telemundo's Content Owners (Entertainment, Global Studios, Sports and News) as well as NBCUniversal Distribution and Licensing teams. He will also oversee sourcing and development of future large-scale revenue-generating projects across the business, taking advantage of the transformation of the U.S. and global media markets.

Carmona-Botana will be responsible for strategic planning and managing key partnerships including development, implementation, and short to long-term growth strategies. Carmona-Botana will also work closely with the content teams to align the network content strategies and NBCUniversal's Peacock team in order to increase the company's income across all platforms.

Fonseca Zas was most recently at ViacomCBS International where he was General Manager of Streaming Platforms and Senior Vice President of Mobile Partnerships. In that role, he led the international streaming/OTT strategy and business plans for AVOD (Pluto TV) and SVOD platforms (Paramount+ & Noggin). Previously, he served in several leadership roles with oversight of emerging businesses, multiplatform and digital strategies. Prior to that, Fonseca was at La Nación newspaper in Argentina for over a decade, where he held multiple positions in the company's marketing, branding and digital divisions.

Carmona-Botana joins Telemundo from A+E Networks, where she was previously Director of Content Distribution Strategy. In that role, she provided strategic support to the President of Distribution. Prior to A+E, she worked at a myriad of companies around the world including Gedeth in Shanghai, Zebra Producciones in Madrid, Televisa in Mexico City and Viacom in New York.

Fonseca Zas and Carmona-Botana will be joining Telemundo's existing Revenue Strategy and Distribution leadership team including Borja Perez, Senior Vice President of Revenue Strategy and Innovation, Francisco Rivera, Vice President of Emerging Business, Gustavo Granados, Vice President of Digital Productions and Tania Paz, Vice President of Distribution Operations.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multiplatform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 local stations, 50 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, Underground Producciones, an internationally renowned production boutique based in Argentina as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

