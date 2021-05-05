NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Launches Telemundo Streaming Studios - First-ever Studio Exclusively Dedicated to Meet the Growing Demand of Latino Streaming Audiences

MIAMI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced today the creation of Telemundo Streaming Studios, the first-ever studio in Hispanic media exclusively dedicated to serving the growing Latino streaming audiences in the US and around the world. Building upon its decade-long success across streaming platforms with original titles such as El Señor de los Cielos, La Reina del Sur, El Recluso, No Te Puedes Esconder, Jugar con Fuego and, most recently, Dime Quien Soy, 100 Dias para Enamorarnos, Falsa Identidad and Mariposa de Barrio, Telemundo is investing to expand its production capabilities to create original premium scripted content exclusively designed to fulfill the growing needs of direct-to-consumer platforms. In addition to developing and producing its own IP, the new studio will offer production services to direct-to-consumer platforms in search of high-quality production expertise and capabilities.

"As the premier media company serving Hispanics in the U.S., Telemundo is shaping a new era in Hispanic media with the creation of the first-of-its-kind streaming studio," said Beau Ferrari, Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. "Latinos are pacesetters of cultural and technological change. We are the leading Hispanic media company super serving the Latinos of today with the best original, premium and culturally relevant content across all platforms."

Based out of Miami, Telemundo Streaming Studios will be housed under award-winning production powerhouse Telemundo Global Studios, led by its President Marcos Santana, who will continue to oversee all original scripted productions for the Telemundo network and other platforms, including international co-productions. Telemundo Streaming Studios will leverage Telemundo's extensive experience and production know-how to develop and produce some of the most exciting and innovative Spanish-language shows for streaming platforms in the US and the world. The new production unit launches with more than 35 projects in development and in production including the dramedy Armas de Mujer for Peacock and the runaway hit El Marginal Season 4 and 5 for Netflix, as well as the remake of international acclaimed Historia de un Clan, upcoming seasons of El Recluso, a new version of El Diario de un Gigolo and the action-packed series El Immortal.

"We are thrilled to open a new state-of-the-art studio designed from its inception to produce premium content featuring world-class producers and award-winning Hispanic talent across the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Spain and Argentina," said Santana. "As pioneers in the production of scripted Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics, we have a wide range of experience to invest in producing the best scripted content for the growing number of Latinos who consume their favorite shows across streaming platforms. With these new studios, Telemundo will be the go-to source for Latino streaming content in the US and around the world."

Since 2011, Telemundo has been the leading provider of scripted Spanish-language content to direct-to-consumer platforms having delivered over 14,000 hours of original content to partners like Netflix, HBO, Hulu and Movistar, including 3,000 hours to Peacock when it launched last year. Telemundo Streaming Studios will expand Telemundo's leadership in producing streaming content to reach the diversity of Latinos across language and age, leveraging its advantage across digital platforms as the #1 broadcast network in YouTube subscribers in Spanish and English for main channels, and #1 Spanish-language network in social media engagement across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

According to Nielsen, Hispanics are on the leading edge of streaming adoption, over-indexing the total market with four out of five Hispanics having access to streaming services at home today. Driven by streaming video consumption, Hispanics spend more time per day on video through TV connected devices and video focused app usage compared to Total Adults. Hispanics are often 50% or more of the average audience to shows that center Hispanic characters and stories, which is a remarkable over index considering they are roughly 20% of the population.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multiplatform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 local stations, 50 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, Underground Producciones, an internationally renowned production boutique based in Argentina as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

