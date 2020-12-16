NBD Nanotechnologies announces InvisiPrint® MBED™, an anti-fingerprint coating with embedded antimicrobial protection

NBD's proprietary dual function coating renders fingerprint smudges invisible and is able to reduce 99.9997% (5.7 log) of the most common bacteria when tested according to ISO 22196. Tweet this

InvisiPrint MBED combines best in class fingerprint hiding with exceptional antimicrobial properties. The protection of surfaces with InvisiPrint MBED is also extremely durable. When surfaces coated with InvisiPrint MBED are exposed to wear and tear similar to what mobile devices and displays typically experience throughout their service life, the 5+ log bacterial reduction is unaffected. In addition to demonstrating excellent bacteria reduction, InvisiPrint MBED has also been shown to reduce human coronaviruses by 99.9% when tested under ISO 21702.

The low temperature and simple application process combined with excellent fingerprint hiding make InvisiPrint MBED an especially attractive option for high touch electronic displays where anti-fingerprint coatings are already applied but now require antimicrobial properties. "NBD's ability to introduce innovative product enhancements are the reasons customers continue to depend on NBD Nano for their product roadmap planning and execution. InvisiPrint MBED is yet another example where NBD is successfully providing customers with best-in-class technology," said Miguel Galvez, President of NBD Nanotechnologies.

Applications for InvisiPrint MBED include touch displays, eyewear, appliances, architectural glass, ceramics and other high touch surfaces. For more information, please contact us at [email protected]

About NBD Nanotechnologies.

Founded in 2012 and based in Lexington Massachusetts, NBD Nanotechnologies, is a rapidly growing specialty chemical company. NBD has a number of tailored coating solutions for the electronics and industrial sectors.

Disclaimers

ISO 22196 / 21702 results are insufficient to make Health Claims and InvisiPrint® MBED™ is not registered to make EPA approved Health Claims.

SOURCE NBD Nanotechnologies, Inc.