NBF Study Finds Office Messiness May Impact Happiness, Productivity

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A cluttered work area is one of the key things that can make employees unhappy and stressed, according to a recent workplace study by Kelton Global for National Business Furniture. A new 'Clear the Office Clutter' e-book offers easy solutions for not-so-neat offices that can lead to a more productive 2019.

Over 62 percent of those surveyed say having a cluttered work area has a negative impact on them," said Dean Stier, chief marketing officer for NBF, "and it's especially true among employed women (70 percent) vs. employed men (55 percent)."

The free e-book, available at Clear the Office Clutter shares clues to determine if you are an office clutterer along with common roadblocks to neatness. It also outlines four very different clutter personalities, from the Procrastinator to the Hider, along with solutions tailored to each.

National Business Furniture and professional organizer Liz Girsch with Neat Method, a national company that custom designs and organizes home and office spaces, provides readers with a self-assessment quiz and tips to increase productivity by decluttering home offices or company workspaces.

"Organizational products are important to make a space functional, but they should actually be the last step when putting your space in order," Liz notes. "Understanding your clutter personality will help determine a strategy that you can live with; then you can better select products that complement your design."

A few of the tips Girsch includes in the e-book for those who are starting to clear the clutter:

Create a sorting zone for items that are 'to do,' 'to file' and 'to shred' and set up coordinating baskets trays for each.

Label! Label! Label! Naming each shelf or file makes things neater and easier to find.

Go digital. Reject the urge to print every piece of paper; save electronic versions instead.

#ClearTheOfficeClutter Contest

To help those with a case of the office clutters stay on track, National Business Furniture announces the #ClearTheOfficeClutter contest for a chance to win $5,000 in office furniture. Now through March 1, post a photo of your own or a co-worker's messy office space to Clear the Office Clutter Contest on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #ClearTheOfficeClutter and tag @nationalbusinessfurniture. For contest details and official rules visit, www.nationalbusinessfurniture.com/cleartheofficeclutter.

