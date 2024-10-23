NBHWC Announces Executive and Board Leadership Changes To Propel The Field of Health and Wellness Coaching Forward

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) announces an evolution of leadership as the organization looks to the future of health and wellness coaching. With a focus on advancing the profession through evidence-informed standards of education, training, credentialing and research, the Board of Directors has elected new officers to propel the organization and the field forward.

Board Chair: Dr. Jessica Matthews , Associate Professor and Program Director—Point Loma Nazarene University, College of Health Sciences; Director of Health and Wellness Coaching—UC San Diego Health, Centers for Integrative Health

, Associate Professor and Program Director—Point Loma Nazarene University, College of Health Sciences; Director of Health and Wellness Coaching—UC San Diego Health, Centers for Integrative Health Vice Chair: Dr. Bettina M. Beech , Clinical Professor and Chief Population Health Officer—University of Houston

, Clinical Professor and Chief Population Health Officer—University of Treasurer: Dr. Moain Abu Dabrh , Assistant Professor of Medicine and Consulting Staff, Division of Nephrology & Hypertension—Mayo Clinic Jacksonville

, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Consulting Staff, Division of Nephrology & Hypertension—Mayo Clinic Jacksonville Secretary: Dr. Jocelyn Weiss , Senior Consultant and Health Education Specialist— Guidehouse

This seasoned team of professionals brings deep industry knowledge and decades of leadership experience across education, training, clinical research, and professional practice to further advance NBHWC's mission and impact. With a commitment to fostering a whole-person approach to health— to include through facilitating the integration of health and wellness coaches within healthcare teams and other practice settings, as well as promoting access for individuals across diverse communities to work with National Board Certified Health and Wellness Coaches (NBC-HWC)— the future is bright for the organization's community of over 11,000 credentialed coaches who are well-poised to work with individuals to improve health outcomes.

As NBHWC continues to lead the advancement of the field of health and wellness coaching, to ensure strength of strategic direction for the organization, the Board of Directors have appointed Jessica Matthews as Interim Executive Director and initiated a search for a new Executive Director. The Executive Director will assume a pivotal role overseeing the comprehensive administration, programs, strategic initiatives, and operations of the organization, guiding the organization's long-term growth through innovative leadership while ensuring adherence to the NBHWC's mission and vision.

To support this pivotal process, NBHWC has partnered with On-Ramps, a leading executive search firm recognized for their proven track record of identifying exceptional leaders and building diverse, equitable, and inclusive teams. This collaboration reflects NBHWC's dedication to fostering future leadership that aligns with the values and commitments of the organization.

"We are excited to collaborate with On-Ramps in the process of identifying the next visionary leader for NBHWC," said Jessica Matthews, Board Chair and Interim Executive Director. "Our shared passion for creating social change and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion makes On-Ramps the perfect partner for this crucial search."

NBHWC encourages individuals with strong senior leadership experience and a commitment to whole-person health to learn more about the organization and the role by reviewing the full Executive Director job description .

About NBHWC

The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) champions the advancement of health and wellness coaching through evidence-informed standards of education, training, credentialing and research. With a commitment to whole-person health and well-being, the NBHWC envisions a world where all people have the opportunity to thrive— including with the support of qualified health and wellness coaches. www.nbhwc.org

About On-Ramps

On-Ramps is a full-service search and consulting firm that serves mission-driven organizations. With a passion for social change, On-Ramps specializes in advancing equity and inclusion in talent to better enable leaders and organizations to achieve transformational impact. www.on-ramps.com

