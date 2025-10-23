nbkc bank Expands Banking-as-a-Service Suite with Interchecks to Deliver Faster, More Flexible Payments

New partnership expands nbkc's BaaS platform with Interchecks' instant "push-to-card" technology, enabling fintechs and other nonbanks to deliver faster, compliant payments.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- nbkc bank®, a leading provider of banking-as-a-service (BaaS) sponsorships, today announced a strategic partnership with Interchecks, a U.S.-based payments technology company specializing in instant, compliant, and customizable payment experiences.

This collaboration enhances nbkc's BaaS platform by integrating Interchecks' instant payment technology, enabling fintechs and non-bank innovators to deliver seamless "push-to-card" disbursements, sending funds directly to customers' debit cards in real-time, without the delays of traditional payment rails.

"Speed and flexibility in payments are now essential to building and sustaining customer relationships," said Melissa Eggleston, executive vice president and chief deposits and operations officer at nbkc bank. "By partnering with Interchecks, we're expanding our payment capabilities and helping our fintech and non-fintech partners provide their customers faster access to funds - all while maintaining the compliance and oversight standards that define nbkc's approach to BaaS and payments sponsorships."

With this addition, nbkc continues to expand its comprehensive BaaS offering, which includes deposit and loan account sponsorship, debit card issuance, payment processing, compliance oversight, and risk management, empowering fintechs to embed banking functionality quickly while maintaining the highest regulatory standards.

"nbkc's reputation as a responsible and forward-thinking BaaS and payments leader made this collaboration a natural fit," said Dylan Massey, co-founder and CEO of Interchecks. "This partnership isn't just about faster payments; it's about shaping what's next. Together, we're unlocking new possibilities for how money moves, empowering fintech innovators to deliver instant, secure, and compliant payment experiences that redefine customer expectations and set the stage for the future of financial connectivity."

About nbkc

Having marked its 25th anniversary in 2024, nbkc is a mainstay in the Kansas City region and a diversified online banking company with a national scope. Known for combining intuitive technology and personal support to create exceptional client experiences, nbkc offers online mortgage and consumer banking nationally; community and commercial banking throughout its home region of Kansas City; and banking as a service to fintech companies across the U.S. The bank is also known for starting Fountain City Fintech®, an accelerator program initiated to support fintech startups. Formed in 1999, nbkc continues to pursue its mission of leading the industry to simpler and more transparent banking. Learn more at www.nbkc.com.

About Interchecks

Interchecks is a modern payments platform enabling businesses to send and receive funds quickly, securely, and compliantly. With flexible, API-driven solutions for deposits, withdrawals, and more, Interchecks serve fintech, financial services, gaming, and other industries, simplifying complex payments and empowering companies to scale with confidence. For further information on Interchecks, please visit www.interchecks.com or LinkedIn @gointerchecks.

nbkc bank is a FDIC member and equal housing lender.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE nbkc bank