nbkc bank Partners With Credibility Capital

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nbkc bank today announced that as part of its digital growth strategy, it has signed a nationwide forward-flow agreement with Credibility Capital to purchase small business loans.

With the addition of nbkc, Credibility Capital expands its roster of bank buyers for A-paper whole commercial loans. The company's platform sources, originates and services whole loans for banks. The bank-funding model permits Credibility Capital to make low-APR loans to high-quality companies. Credibility Capital sources these high-quality companies from proprietary borrower sourcing channels, and provides a seamless application and underwriting process.

"Our strategy has been to leverage technology and innovation to expand nationally," said Brian Unruh, Chief Executive Officer of nbkc. "Credibility's excellent borrower sourcing capabilities and underwriting platform will help us grow efficiently. At the same time, their fundamental view of credit is consistent with the bank's philosophy."

Credibility Capital is focused on a borrower-friendly user experience, offering monthly-pay term loans to US small businesses. "nbkc's drive to make banking simple and transparent aligns with our fair, affordable loan product," said Brett Baris, Chief Executive Officer of Credibility Capital. "We are thrilled to partner with such a forward-thinking bank committed to the needs of small businesses."

About nbkc bank

nbkc is a modern, FDIC-insured bank based in Overland Park, KS, driven to make banking simple and transparent unlike any other bank. Leveraging technology, customer feedback and innovation, nbkc helps people and businesses safely save, move and borrow money—whenever, wherever they are. Visit www.nbkc.com to learn more. Live Boldly. Bank Simply.

About Credibility Capital Inc.

Credibility Capital is a technology-enabled lending platform matching high-quality small businesses with fair, affordable loans. With a simple application process and transparent terms, Credibility Capital works with banks to enhance their digital strategy. Started in 2013 to address the lack of capital flowing to prime small businesses, Credibility Capital provides loans ranging from $10,000 to $350,000 with terms of one to three years. For more information, visit www.CredibilityCapital.com.

