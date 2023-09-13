NBL National Black Supplier Development Program Participants Awarded $100M in Contracts

NBSDP Kick-Off 3rd Year with Another Talented National Class of Black Businesses

TUSKEGEE, Ala., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a resounding success story for the National Business League ® (NBL), the National Black Supplier Development Program ® (NBSDP) proudly announces that over the past two years, its alumni have secured over one hundred million dollars ($100,000,000.00) in purchasing contracts, solidifying its position as one of the most impactful initiatives in the nation for Black-owned businesses.

[Image: The National Business League NBSDP 2023 Collective Cohort with Dr. Forrest Carter NBSDP National Director (Center) and Dr. Ken L. Harris President/CEO The National Business League (Center Right) – 3 Companies Not Present in Photo]
The National Business League Official Logo (PRNewsfoto/The National Business League)
"We have progressed far beyond the days of business card exchanges, chicken dinners, empty press conferences and announcements, and we are now steadfastly dedicated to fostering commerce-driven initiatives and purposeful opportunities, going beyond mere words and charismatic speeches," declared Dr. Ken L. Harris, Ph.D., the 16th President/CEO of the National Business League.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the NBL welcomed the latest cohort of exceptional Black-owned businesses into the NBSDP. This incoming group, referred to as the Collective, comprises a diverse range of businesses hailing from various regions across the country.

  • The Advantage Group, Louisville, KY
  • Mutombo Coffee, New Orleans, LA
  • Chatdesk Inc., New York, NY
  • Heritage Vision Plans, Detroit, MI
  • HESS Advanced Solutions, Dayton, OH
  • James Group International, Detroit, MI
  • LED Trail, Portland, OR
  • Pacific Medical Specialties, LLC, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
  • Polar Group, LLC, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
  • Production Spring, LLC, Troy, MI
  • Tucker Technology, Inc., Oakland, CA
  • VMX International, LLC, Detroit, MI

Dr. Forrest Carter, Ph.D., NBSDP National Director, outlined his vision for the program's impact on Black businesses, stating, "Our goal is to support the development of more than 3.2 million Black businesses nationwide, providing them with opportunities within the federal government, as well as the public and private sectors."

The NBSDP, launched in 2021 with initial capital support from MPS Group and a significant three-year funding commitment from presenting partner Stellantis, was conceived to address the economic challenges faced by Black-owned businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also emerged as a response to the urgent call for racial equity and inclusion following the tragic murder of George Floyd, igniting the global Black Lives Matter movement. In its second year, the program gained further momentum with the support of partners like Comerica Bank, Cummins, DTE Energy, Ford, GM, Lear, Magna, and Toyota. Remarkably, a waiting list of Fortune 500 companies is eager to join this successful and impactful program in 2024.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL BUSINESS LEAGUE

The National Business League ® (NBL), founded in 1900 by Booker T. Washington, remains the nation's oldest and largest trade association for Black-owned businesses.

For media inquiries and more information, please contact:

Minehaha Foreman
NBL National Press Contact
Phone: (510) 220-0759
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE The National Business League

