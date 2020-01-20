NBMTM and Scantron join forces to improve certification process

Working with a renowned company like Scantron will streamline the process, improve exam security, and increase access to exam-taking facilities. Scantron's 1,350 test centers worldwide staffed with proctors who have successfully completed Scantron's ANSI-accredited certificate program will help move NBMTM toward accreditation with the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).

"Although live, remote proctoring may be convenient for many of our exam candidates, our switch to physical, on-site proctoring will enable us to move our organization toward NCCA accreditation," said Dustin Thomas, PharmD, Executive Director.

NBMTM strives to improve the quality of pharmaceutical care by providing reliable certification in Medication Therapy Management (MTM). Those seeking to gain or renew certification will be able to use Scantron's services while taking BCMTMS exams.

About the National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM)

Established in 2017, the National Board of Medication Therapy Management (NBMTM) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to advance the profession of pharmacy and empower pharmacists. NBMTM is the first and only organization to offer a valid and reliable process of certification in medication therapy management.

To learn more about the board certification in medication therapy management (BCMTMS), visit NBMTM website, www.nbmtm.org

About Scantron

Scantron Corporation is a global, diversified company that empowers growth through intelligent, mission-critical assessment, technology, and data capture solutions for business, education, certification, and government clients around the world. Each year the company develops and delivers millions of digital education assessments and certification tests, provides managed technology support for several hundred thousand IT endpoints and devices, manages nearly a billion copied pages, prints & delivers hundreds of millions of high-precision, scannable answer sheets, and supports leading educational institutions, certifying bodies, small to large businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Scantron is headquartered in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, with other locations in the Research Triangle of North Carolina; Omaha, Nebraska; and Columbia, Pennsylvania. For more information visit www.scantron.com.

