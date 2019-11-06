NBN Co Launches Groundbreaking Business Satellite Service Created, Designed and Managed by Speedcast

SYDNEY, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast, the world's most trusted provider of highly-reliable, fully-managed, remote communication and IT solutions, announced today that Australian government-owned infrastructure provider NBN Co is now delivering satellite services in collaboration with Speedcast to business and government users across regional and remote parts of the country. NBN Co's new Business Satellite Service (BSS) leverages an extensive network designed, built and managed by Speedcast Managed Services, with access to up to 58 beams from 10 gateways, two data centres, and a network operations centre powering the company's new high-data internet and IoT service offerings.

NBN Co's BSS offerings are initially focused on remote business requirements for high-data internet access and IoT services, with an additional product — Access Bandwidth Service — to launch next year. NBN Co's BSS is a pioneering platform, showcasing the experience of NBN and Speedcast in delivering satellite services to business customers. Speedcast's managed service supports an unparalleled range of services, technical capabilities, and service levels through best-in-class satellite technology, a custom-built OSS/BSS platform and a 24/7 network operations centre. Speedcast will play an important role in helping secure NBN Co's future as an industry-leading infrastructure provider.

"Last year we announced a milestone contract with NBN Co that is expected to generate revenue up to AU$184 million in total over a 10-year period. Business-grade connectivity services are in significant demand across Australia, and we expect the use of satellite services to grow more than 30% by 2021. The launch of the BSS service is a great milestone and the result of tremendous work over the past 18 months by our Speedcast Managed Services team and a very close cooperation with NBN's teams," said Pierre-Jean Beylier, Speedcast CEO. "I want to thank NBN for their trust and support to bring this revolutionary BSS service to life. Working together with NBN we can reliably address customers' connectivity needs, ensuring they can succeed in this digital era and have an opportunity to drive new business growth. This is just the beginning of an exciting future for businesses in Australia, who will be able to get connected like never before."

About Speedcast International Limited

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's largest remote communications and IT services provider. The company delivers critical communications solutions through its multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive local support from 40+ countries. Speedcast is uniquely positioned as a strategic partner, tailoring communications, IT and digital solutions to meet customer needs and enable business transformation. The company provides managed information services with differentiated technology offerings, including cybersecurity, crew welfare, content solutions, data and voice applications, IoT solutions and network systems integration services. With a passionate customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 3,200 customers in over 140 countries in sectors such as Maritime, Energy, Mining, Enterprise, Media, Cruise, Humanitarian and Government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

Speedcast® is a trademark and registered trademark of Speedcast International Limited. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

© 2019 Speedcast International Limited. All rights reserved.

Speedcast Contact Peggy Stalhut Global Marketing Director Tel: +1 631 457 1198 Email: peggy.stalhut@speedcast.com Agency Contact Netra Ghosh 202 Communications Tel: +1 801 349 2840 Email: netra@202comms.com

SOURCE Speedcast International Limited

Related Links

https://www.speedcast.com

