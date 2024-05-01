NBPure Launches Clean, Gut-Nourishing, Family-Friendly Electrolyte Drink Mix With Influencer @EarthyAndy

PHOENIX, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NBPure, the leading health and wellness supplement company based in Phoenix, has launched a new product in partnership with Hawaiian-based influencer, bestselling author, and mom Andrea Hannemann, also known as @EarthyAndy. The product, Earthy Andy Hawaiian Hydration, is a clean, gut-nourishing, family-friendly, electrolyte hydration drink mix for health-minded adults and kids.

Earthy Andy Hawaiian Hydration is made with natural ingredients and contains no sugar or artificial flavors, dyes, or sweeteners. It's vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and cruelty-free.

Hawaiian Hydration is available for $39.95 at nbpure.com.

Andrea Hannemann, a mother of four children ages 1 to 15, is passionate about maintaining her family's health and wellness. "As an active family, we're always trying to keep our kids healthy and hydrated," says Hannemann. "That's why I created a healthy, delicious thirst-quenching hydration elixir to add to their water. Hawaiian Hydration is truly amazing! It's good for the gut and has all the important electrolytes and none of the bad stuff."

"We love partnering with Earthy Andy because pure, natural, family-friendly ingredients are as important to her as they are to us," says Danna Pratte, Founder and CEO of NBPure and a mom of three. "Our new Hawaiian Hydration electrolyte drink mix is pure and good for you, and it tastes amazing thanks to the natural whole food flavors we mix in."

Hawaiian Hydration contains a balance of five key electrolytes: calcium, magnesium, chloride, sodium, and potassium. The calcium and magnesium are chelated with essential amino acids for easy absorption by the body. Hawaiian Hydration also contains prebiotic inulin from organic agave, which helps fuel a healthy gut.

Hawaiian Hydration is the latest addition to an existing NBPure Earthy Andy line that includes:

Plant Powered Protein with North American yellow peas, digestive enzymes, prebiotics, and probiotics ( $54.99 , 30 servings)





with North American yellow peas, digestive enzymes, prebiotics, and probiotics ( , 30 servings) Superfood Paradise , an antioxidant superfood elixir ( $39.95 , 30 servings)





, an antioxidant superfood elixir ( , 30 servings) Methyl B-12 Lava Flow, a methylated vitamin B-12 spray ( $19.95 , 175 servings)

All Earthy Andy products are available for purchase on nbpure.com.

For more information, contact Valerie Latona at [email protected].

About NBPure

Founded 25 years ago by Founder/CEO Danna Pratte, NBPure stands for Natural. Better. Pure. The company is dedicated to providing clean, natural health and wellness supplements that undergo stringent purity testing. All NBPure products are made in America and are non-GMO and cruelty-free. For more information, visit nbpure.com.

