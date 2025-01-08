NBPure Unveils 3-Step Gut Health Journey™ to Kickstart Wellness Resolutions

Health & wellness supplement company NBPure launched 3-Step Gut Health Journey™ to help millions with gut health issues. Post this

Step 1: Cleanse The Journey begins with cleansing, an essential process for clearing out accumulated waste. With over 33 million adults in the U.S. struggling with constipation, this step addresses a critical issue that may be on the rise today with the use of GLP-1 protocols. Recent research shows that GLP-1 protocols may cause constipation for some.

NBPure's bestselling MagO7, formulated with proprietary ozonated magnesium oxide compounds, effectively cleanses the bowels, paving the way for enhanced gut flow and function. Complementary products in NBPure's Cleanse line of products are meticulously formulated to help reset the gut and prepare the body for optimal health.

Step 2: Digest When the gut is clear, nourishing it becomes a top priority. Step 2 focuses on optimizing digestive processes with NBPure's Daily Multi-Fiber.

This powerful formula combines soluble and insoluble fibers with beneficial gut bacteria and prebiotics, ensuring the gut is supported for optimal function. Additional products in NBPure's Digestion line of products include digestive enzymes and probiotics to further enhance gut health.

Step 3: Replenish In the third step, NBPure prioritizes replenishment. A balanced gut is crucial for breaking down food and absorbing vital nutrients. NBPure's Plant Protein+ serves as the cornerstone of this step, featuring a complete, non-GMO plant protein with just five simple ingredients. Sourced from North American yellow peas, Plant Protein+ delivers 25 grams of protein per scoop and is enriched with flaxseeds and chia seeds for fiber and omega-3 fatty acids, all while remaining cholesterol- and fat-free.

"Our commitment to gut health has been unwavering for over 25 years," says Danna Pratte, Founder & CEO of NBPure. "We recognize that optimal gut health is the cornerstone of overall wellness, affecting everything from nutrient absorption to immune function and mood. Each step of our proprietary 3-Step Gut Health Journey™ is meticulously formulated and backed by science, ensuring that individuals have the tools they need to thrive."

