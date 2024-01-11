NBT Empowers 31 Students with Manufacturing Scholarships

Goal to Relieve Skilled Labor Shortage on an Industrywide Basis

ELGIN, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) , the Foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA), recently granted 31 scholarships totaling $46,500 to students enrolled in manufacturing certificate and degree programs. These awards help defray educational expenses such as tuition fees, books, and other school-related costs for the upcoming semester.

All award winners have strong overall GPAs with high grades in relevant coursework. In as few as six months, some of the scholarship recipients will graduate from their programs and become employed full-time in manufacturing organizations across the U.S.

"We saw a 71% increase in qualified applications over last year's spring semester. It is very encouraging to see this growth in interest, and NBT is extremely proud to support these accomplished students in their pursuit of manufacturing careers," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation Director. "Our sincere belief is that this opportunity will help lay the groundwork for them to become valuable contributors to the ever-evolving metal fabrication industry."

2024 SPRING SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

River Allen , Hiram, Ga., welding at Georgia Trade School

, Hiram, Ga., welding at Georgia Trade School Hector Anguiano , Berwyn, Ill., electrical engineering at Triton College

, Berwyn, Ill., electrical engineering at Triton College Lilly Armstrong Baglien , Osseo, Wis., mechatronics at Chippewa Valley Technical College

, Osseo, Wis., mechatronics at Chippewa Valley Technical College Daniel Athey , West Chester, Pa. , welding technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, , welding technology at College of Technology Thomas Barker IV, Kilgore, Texas , elite combined structural/pipe welding at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy

, elite combined structural/pipe welding at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy Richard Beckman, Shelton, Wash. , robotics technology/computer science at South Puget Sound Community College

, robotics technology/computer science at South Puget Sound Community College Scott Beebe Jr., Vancleave, Miss. , electrical engineering at Mississippi State University

, electrical engineering at Mississippi State University Dylan Berguson, Jersey Shore, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at College of Technology Brenton Bilyeu , Golden City, Mo. , precision machining technology at State Technical College of Missouri

, precision machining technology at State Technical College of Missouri Luke Blandford, Roanoke, Va. , mechanical engineering at University of Tennessee , Knoxville

, mechanical engineering at , Knoxville Ethan Brumberger, The Woodlands, Texas , mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University

, mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University Carter Cygan, Spring Hill, Kan. , mechanical engineering at Kansas State University

, mechanical engineering at Tyler Dubien, York, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at College of Technology Elizabeth Greene, USAF Academy, Colo. , electrical engineering at University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

, electrical engineering at Andrew Hall, Lakewood, Ohio , industrial welding technology at Cuyahoga Community College

, industrial welding technology at Cuyahoga Community College Chad Holt, Elmwood Park, Ill. , automation, robotics, mechatronics at College of Lake County

, automation, robotics, mechatronics at College of Lake County Tyler Kleinsasser, Silverdale, Wash. , industrial engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

, industrial engineering at and Technology Cierra Miller , Dover, Pa. , welding and fabrication engineering technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, welding and fabrication engineering technology at College of Technology Timothy Montes, Deltona, Fla. , mechanical engineering at University of Central Florida

, mechanical engineering at University of Central Florida Angelica Niemerg, Arlington Heights, Ill. , welding technology at Harper College

, welding technology at Harper College Kyle Paris, Littleton, Colo. , mechanical engineering/computer science at University of Colorado, Boulder

, mechanical engineering/computer science at Alec Rees, Centerport, N.Y. , manufacturing engineering technology/metal fabrication technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, manufacturing engineering technology/metal fabrication technology at College of Technology Daniel Robinson, Stone Mountain, Ga. , mechanical engineering at University of Georgia

, mechanical engineering at Brenten Rodgers , Floyds Knobs, Ind. , design engineering Technology at Trine University

, design engineering Technology at Trine University Harshin Sanam, Houston, Texas , mechanical engineering at University of Texas at Austin

, mechanical engineering at at Austin Aarya Shah , O'Fallon, Mo., mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University

O'Fallon, Mo., mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University Athena Shier, Columbia, S.C. , mechanical engineering at University of South Carolina

, mechanical engineering at University of South Carolina Ziv Shusterman , Sea Cliff, N.Y. , mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

, mechanical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Jack Stump, York, Pa. , machine tool technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology

, machine tool technology at College of Technology Anna Tran, Lansing, Mich. , manufacturing systems engineering at Kettering University

, manufacturing systems engineering at Kettering University Kiyan Yacoob , Flower Mound, Texas , mechanical engineering at Purdue University

The application for fall 2024 scholarships is now open through March 31. For more information, visit nbtfoundation.org/scholarships.

About NBT and FMA

Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.

NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.

CONTACT: Cindy Day, [email protected]

SOURCE Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Int'l (FMA)