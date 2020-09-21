NBTeam Consulting Becomes an SAP Concur Partner to Deliver Industry-Leading Expense Management Solutions

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NBTeam Consulting becomes an SAP Concur Partner to offer its customers the world's leading travel, expense, and invoice management solutions. NBTeam will provide the most advanced solutions to integrate travel, expense, and invoice processes, using the latest automated technology. Through the SAP Concur agreement, NBTeam will deliver spend management solutions that enable customers to achieve their productivity goals with the best automation and integration, employee experience, and spend visibility solutions in the market.

The agreement brings together SAP Concur spend management solutions with the experience of NBTeam professionals, including in-depth knowledge of the challenges state and local governments, higher education, and K-12 confront today. NBTeam aims to help state and local governments, contractors, and many others optimize and modernize their expense, travel, and invoicing processes.

"This new addition represents an exciting moment for us. Becoming part of the SAP Concur partner ecosystem further strengthens our long-standing and successful business relationship," said Sasha Nunes, COO and Co-Founder at NBTeam. "In this highly competitive environment, businesses are only as good as their partners and what they can individually bring to the table. NBTeam's agreement with the SAP Concur organization will help us provide our clients with the best, fully integrated spend management program available. In a nutshell, it will enable our clients to have a one-look window into what they spent, where they spent it, and what's pending – right at their fingertips. The ability to 'follow the money' is an extremely powerful tool."

SAP Concur solutions drive value with innovations and partnerships. Through the SAP Concur App Center, clients can access more than 200 partner integrations that help streamline their financial systems and manage traveler tax and immigration, value added tax (VAT) reclaim, employee travel spend, Mexico tax regulations, open payments and more.

To get more information about SAP Concur solutions for the public sector, please visit https://www.concur.com/en-us/public-sector-hub/ https://www.nbteamconsulting.com/en/concur/us/

NBTeam is a recognized SAP Gold partner that markets and implements SAP solutions, offering world-class customer service, simplifying the ordering process, training, procurement offloading, and product sourcing. The NB experienced Consulting Solutions Team is ready to provide support to local, state, and other public institutions to evaluate, design, and deploy technologies, helping them successfully solve the challenges they face in their day-to-day work.

