NBWA Raises a Glass to America's Independent Beer Distributors During National Small Business Week

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Small Business Week from May 5 - 11, the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) is highlighting the small businesses that work behind-the-scenes to quench the thirst of millions across the country—America's independent beer distributors.



"Small businesses are the engines that keep our economy driving forward, and America's beer distributors are critical to this momentum," said Craig Purser, president of NBWA. "Beer distributors are staples within their communities, and their work goes far beyond delivering beer. These companies are local employers, community leaders and philanthropists. They truly embody the very spirit of America's small businesses and entrepreneurs."



America's independent beer distribution industry is made up of more than 3,000 small businesses which ensure a wide variety of beer is safely and efficiently transported to more than 640,000 licensed retailers nationwide, including restaurants, local stores and taverns.



These family-owned, local businesses have a presence in every community across the United States. Collectively, they employ 141,000 hardworking men and women in small towns and big cities and contribute a total economic impact of $60 billion annually. The jobs they offer provide benefits and opportunities for advancement for their employees, who also happen to be their neighbors.



Additionally, beer distributors pay more than $9 billion in federal, state and local taxes. They also invest hundreds of millions of dollars in local economic development and charities from delivering water after disaster strikes to supporting local police departments .



"National Small Business Week is a great opportunity to raise a glass to every small business in your community—especially independent beer distributors who not only ensure you have your favorite beers, but keep your community thriving," Purser added.

